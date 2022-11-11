I’ve noticed something about my compatriots in the media. When they make stupid predictions, as they often do, they never mention them again. I would never do that to you, dear reader. In fact, the dumber my prediction, the greater the chance that I’ll bring it back up again as evidence you should either be listening to me, or betting against me.
With that in mind, here’s my fearless NFL predictions for the rest of the season.
No one will be opening their presents early on Christmas Eve night this year, because the NFL will flex that Raiders-Steelers game out and put the Eagles-Cowboys game in prime time. And that’s the one that will decide the division.
Lovie Smith will get another season as head coach of the Texans, who will have 43 picks in the first round of the draft and still have no plan.
This will be Andy Dalton’s last year with the Saints, and probably in the league. And him keeping Jameis on the bench doesn’t say much for Winston’s future, either.
The Ravens will cruise to a division title, and the Bengals will miss the playoffs.
The Colts hiring Jeff Saturday is either the worst move of the year, or the most brilliant. Except it’s definitely not that second option.
If San Francisco makes the playoffs, they’ll win the NFC.
One day we'll look back fondly on that "hurdle" move everyone's doing. And then we'll recall that running back who got speared so hard in his groin that every man in America watching the game threw up. Then we'll remember why they eventually made that move illegal.
The Bears are going to be absolutely devastating in a couple of years offensively.
The return of Deshaun Watson won’t make the Browns any better, but it will make their road games a lot louder.
The three worst teams in the league will be Houston, Pittsburgh, and Las Vegas, so adjust your draft cards accordingly.
Now on to the picks. Last week I went 2-4 straight up, and a horrendous 1-3-2 against the Vegas spread. In my defense, I forgot that the Raiders are on the kind of losing streak that fits right at home in Las Vegas before you wind up going home on a bus. I’m now 29-25, and 22-30-2 against Vegas. As always, my picks are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Dallas (-4.5) at Green Bay: This is exactly the kind of game Aaron Rodgers usually wins, but I trust that Packers receiving corps like I trust dollar store pregnancy tests.
Pick: Cowboys to win and cover, winning by five or more.
Houston (+4.5) at NY Giants: That surprising Texans performance against the Eagles last week was greeted with the same kind of “Atta boy, little buddy” comments I got as a high school offensive lineman who led the district in opponent’s footprints on my jersey.
Pick: Giants to win and cover, winning by five or more.
Indianapolis (+4.5) at Las Vegas: I just saw a law firm commercial on ESPN that said “Have you or someone you know been added to the Colts coaching staff? If so, you might be entitled to compensation.”
Pick: Colts to win it outright, with the traditional “new coach bump.”
Jacksonville (+9.5) at Kansas City: That’s a pretty big point spread, but bear in mind the Chiefs just squeaked out a win over a team that was completing less than a pass-and-a-half per quarter last week.
Pick: Chiefs to win but not cover, winning by nine or fewer.
Seattle (+2.5) vs. Tampa Bay (in Germany): There’s a very good chance that by the time you have lunch on Sunday, Tom Brady will already be internationally angry.
Pick: Bucs to win it and cover, winning by three or more.
New Orleans (-1.5) at Pittsburgh: By my count, this is the first time since 1999 these two teams are both awful at the same time.
Pick: Saints to win and cover, winning by two or more.
I’ll also take the Bears over the Lions, Titans over the Broncos, and a long nap over watching Washington play on Monday Night Football. Good luck, everybody.
Reid Kerr has started his new workout plan, and he hopes to be up to three push-ups without losing consciousness by Christmas. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.