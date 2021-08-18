Sporting events of all kinds were either canceled or altered in 2020.
The Little League World Series fell into the canceled category.
Thankfully, the Little League World Series is returning this year, albeit in a different format than usual.
The Little League World Series, played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is one of my favorite events each year, and I was fortunate to be able to attend it in person in 2017 when Lufkin won the United States Championship and advanced to the World Series final against Japan.
Speaking of Japan, watching them, Mexico, Chinese Taipei, Canada, Australia, Curacao and the other international teams is part of what makes the Little League World Series so great.
However, due to COVID-19, while the event can return this season, there will be no international participation. All 16 teams will come from the United States, so two teams are representing each region this year to fill out the bracket.
Though it will be different, it will still be great to watch these 16 teams during the next 11 days, starting Thursday.
I’ve watched all 16 teams play in their regional tournaments, some more than others, and there are some great teams and great players.
Abilene Wylie (Texas) and Lafayette (Louisiana) are the representatives from the Southwest.
Needville, which won the Texas East title on July 21 in Tyler, would have had a shot to be one of the two representatives for the Southwest, but was removed from the regional tournament due to COVID-19 protocols following a 13-0 win over Arkansas in its opening game.
Louisiana was impressive in the Southwest regional behind six-footer Isaac Boudreaux. Louisiana’s first game comes against South Dakota, which is led by ace pitcher Gavin Weir, who struck out 17 batters in a no-hitter in the Midwest regional.
Texas battled back from an early loss to Louisiana to earn a spot in the Little League World Series. Dylan Regala is the team’s top player. Ella Bruning is a great catcher, and she also pitches some. Texas will open against Washington.
A familiar name to Little League World Series fans is Toms River, New Jersey. And one name associated with Toms River is MLB veteran Todd Frazier, who played for Toms River in the 1998 Little League World Series. Toms River is back, and there’s another Frazier, Todd’s nephew, Carson. Carson is the son of Charlie, who pitched to Todd when he won the 2015 Home Run Derby.
New Jersey will open against Nebraska, which used a diving catch in the bottom of the sixth inning to earn its spot in the Little League World Series.
Hawaii teams have a history of doing well in Williamsport. This year’s Hawaii team has Tyler Shindo, an ambidextrous pitcher. However, due to a prior commitment, Shindo will not be playing in the Little League World Series, as was reported by Honolulu TV station KHON. Hawaii will face Connecticut in the opening round.
Tennessee, led by Nolan Brown, will open against Ohio.
New Hampshire, which has the power-hitting twin duo of Tristan and Calen Lucier, will take on California — led by Grant Hays and Gibson Turner.
Pennsylvania and stars Jalen Bowman and Tommy Sergio will meet Oregon and Chase Kelly, who taught himself to pitch left-handed by watching videos of former University of South Carolina star Michael Roth.
Another first-round matchup is Michigan vs. Florida, which sounds like a New Year’s Day college football bowl game, but should also make for a good Little League baseball game.
An interesting take on this year’s event is that there will be two brackets named after Hank Aaron and Tom Seaver.
So if you need something to do during the next week-plus, turn on the TV and watch these youngsters play some baseball.
