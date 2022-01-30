It’s Championship Sunday, and I’m still not over the last round. That was absolutely the best weekend of pro football I’ve ever seen in my life, and by my count, I’ve watched about 95% of them since 1974.
After last week’s games, two statements seemed to be coming from fans everywhere.
1) Great teams win playoff games.
This is true.
2) Quarterbacks are judged on their playoff resumes.
Also true.
It’s not totally fair, but that’s the way things go. For a great quarterback, the regular season is mostly meaningless. The game has evolved so much offensively, you can’t compare numbers any more. Terry Bradshaw was the MVP of the league in 1978, with a Jameis-Winston-esque 28-to-20 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The game has changed, and postseason success is the new measuring stick.
It’s a common cliché that teams win games, and quarterbacks get too much credit and blame, either way. But as much as you can make the argument that teams win or lose, it’s always going to be the quarterback who carries the result. Everyone knows Tom Brady’s record in the playoffs. I’m not sure who the all-time winningest playoff left guard is. Whoever that is, he might not even know it.
Aaron Rodgers is probably the most exciting quarterback I’ve ever seen play. He’s a generational talent, and has been an MVP-level player since he got the starting job. But when he’s retired, that playoff record will hang over his career, just like it does with Dan Marino, Jim Kelly, Warren Moon, Philip Rivers and dozens of others.
Were they great quarterbacks? Of course. Hall of Famers? Definitely. But do they get into the “Greatest of All Time” discussions? Never. That’s Montana territory. And Brady, Manning, and the others who won consistently in the postseason because, fair or not, that’s how we judge that position.
I’ll put it this way, when you talk about the greatest Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks, the top of the list is either Staubach or Aikman. There’s no debate except between those two names because they won Super Bowls. After that, maybe Romo, Meredith, or Dak get a spot if your list goes far enough.
But nobody mentions Danny White.
White was a very good quarterback who had to follow Staubach, and presided over a rapidly-aging team with high expectations. And if not for one of the most famous plays in NFL history, White would have led that team to Super Bowl XVI.
But he didn’t. And whether it’s fair or not, quarterback legends are made in the postseason. That’s the difference between Archie Manning and his kids.
Now on to the picks. Last week I missed both Saturday games, and hit on both Sunday ones. That makes me 5-5, and 3-7 against Vegas, still way below even. This may the worst I’ve ever been financially, and if you remember, for many years I tried to live on a radio paycheck that paid me partially in t-shirts and hamburger meat. As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Cincinnati (plus 7.5) at Kansas City:
Who I’m Rooting For: It’s been a franchise-defining run for the Bengals. Bad management and playoff ineptitude turned their fanbase apathetic, because not caring is a lot easier than getting your heart broken in the first round of the playoffs every year. But still, I’m a Chiefs guy here.
Who I’m Picking: Chiefs to win it and cover, winning by eight or more. Burrow is magic, but that team can’t protect him and can’t rush the passer. And as everyone knows, blitzing Patrick Mahomes is like juggling hand grenades.
San Francisco (plus 3.5) at LA Rams:
Who I’m Rooting For: Pass. Both teams are coming off amazing upsets, and both have problems that will cost them in two weeks. I suppose I’ll root for the Rams here, so we don’t see the 49ers lose a Super Bowl by the score of 3-2.
Who I’m Picking: Rams to win and cover.
I’ll also take the Bengals-Chiefs game to go over 54 points, the 49ers to score 20 or fewer, and the AFC winner to win the Super Bowl. Good luck everybody.
Reid Kerr is already preemptively bored with the XFL. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.