IRVING — Looking somewhat like Santa Claus, with flowing white hair and a full white beard to match, John Daly was a picture of relaxation on a blustery Wednesday afternoon at Las Colinas Country Club.
I was surprised to cross paths with Daly on my way from the parking lot to the media center to pick up my credentials for the inaugural Club Corp Classic, a pro-celebrity event featuring players from the PGA Tour Champions and stars from other sports like Tony Romo and Emmitt Smith of the Dallas Cowboys.
Before seeing Daly, I had walked alongside perhaps the greatest woman golfer of all time, Annika Sorenstam, who is playing as a celebrity and will no doubt attract a lot of attention from golf fans attending the tournament. It was pro-am day and the mood was light among both players and spectators.
I also encountered other pros working on their games as my path took me by the practice area. A pro I thought was Jerry Kelly was displaying a silky tempo while hitting pitch shots so I leaned against the ropes to try to absorb his exquisite rhythm. The pro noticed me and came over to introduce himself — David McKenzie of Australia. He even gave me a tip to help my short game.
The other pros I noticed on the practice tee were Canadian Mike Weir and tall and talented John Senden of Australia, considered to be one of the best ball strikers in golf. Senden once won the Center Invitational in deep East Texas when working his way onto the tour in the early 1990s.
Scheduled to tee off in an hour or so, Daly was in a golf cart near the golf shop, chatting with wife Claudia and passersby like me.
Feeling bold, I announced to him, “John Patrick Daly, I am John Patrick Wheeler.”
Daly smiled and countered, “Are you Irish?”
Yes, I assured him, my grandmother’s maiden name was Feeny. Daly flashed another grin, totally relaxed and in good spirits.
I complimented him for his Irish green shirt and he called attention to his shorts.
“Don’t miss my weed shorts,” Daly said.
And I didn’t, noticing that his clothing company, famous for its outlandish designs, had crafted a pair of shorts patterned with conspicuous leaves. Those leaves are still illegal in Texas but the shorts shouted an attitude of “let’s have some fun on the golf course today.”
After retrieving my credentials and a brief lunch, I found Daly and his group now near the first tee. They were waiting as the group with Harrison Frazar of Dallas went off. Frazar is a young gun on the senior tour, having just turned 50 and was playing with former Boston Celtics player Ray Allen.
Frazar ripped his tee ball down the middle and Daly called out to him, saying to the strong former University of Texas golfer, “you are always down the middle.” Frazar played with Justin Leonard in college and is a pupil of Dallas teacher Randy Smith, currently a hot item because of his work for many years with Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.
Daly was playing with country singer Cole Swindell who had a nice following of his own. Swindell was a perfect playing partner because Daly has just released a country music album with the help of Willie Nelson.
Wanting to chronicle my meeting with Daly, I asked for a picture just before he teed off and he said sure. He actually took my phone and snapped the picture, no doubt a pro at this kind of thing.
I mentioned writing an article for the Tyler/Longview newspaper and Daly said he remembered playing in Tyler at the Eisenhower pro-am that was a fixture in East Texas during the late 1980s through the 2000s.
“Who is the pro from Tyler who used to play the tour,” Daly asked.
Before I could answer, Daly said, “Tray Tyner.”
He laughed when I reminded him that it was Tyner who once played cards with Daly and Payne Stewart on the way to the 1992 US Open at Pebble Beach. I heard that story from the fourth card player on that trip, Tyler’s Andy Dillard.
Dillard, who now lives in Oklahoma, called that card game a harbinger of good things as he started that US Open with six consecutive birdies, a record that still stands.
“Oh yeah, Andy Dillard,” Daly said. “We called him Cheeseburger. Man, I can’t believe I remember that.”
Daly then marched onto the first tee and was last to hit. He took his patented long swing and sent the ball zooming high into the air, defying the high winds, and watched as it favored the left side of the fairway,
“First swing in a week,” Daly said, eliciting spontaneous laughter from the gallery.
The encounter with Daly was further proof that the senior tour is a great atmosphere for those who love the game.
Later, I called Dillard, who has a book coming out soon about his magical week at Pebble Beach in 1992, and he said the John Daly I ran into at Las Colinas is the same nice guy that players and fans have come to love through the years.
“John is always so nice to people — he has time for people,” Dillard said. “That is why he is still as popular as he has been for so many years.”
Dillard said his Cheeseburger nickname started when Daly came to Stillwater for a recruiting trip to Oklahoma State with Dillard already an established college player at the highest level.
“It was a rainy day so we went into the clubhouse and Daly was a high school senior who said to me, ‘let’s get a cheeseburger, big guy’,” Dillard said. “He was a little cocky but it stuck and he always called me that when we were around each other. There was a time on tour when I saw him a lot. I’m glad you ran into him. Hearing about it makes my day.”
Hanging up after the brief chat with Dillard, I thought to myself, running into John Patrick Daly made my day too.