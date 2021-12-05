When the season starts, every team’s fan base has high hopes. Whether it’s a Super Bowl, a playoff spot, or just seeing their draft picks become stars, hope springs eternal. Even Detroit had a new coach, and a dream of winning a game when August arrived.
But now we’re at the point where it’s OK to just let it go.
Saints fans, Thursday night was that time. The fates are just not with you this season. Too many injuries, and too many games already lost. It’s OK, it happens to most teams, especially when your quarterback goes down.
The NFL has tried to help. With seven playoff teams in each conference and 17 games, they’re dragging out the process as long as they can, but there still comes a moment when you just have to realize this isn’t your year. You want to win every game, every season, but realistically at a certain point you start to wonder what else is on TV Sunday afternoons.
In Seattle, for example, fans came into the season thinking about the playoffs, and now are wondering if it would be better to keep their coach, their quarterback, or just punt on the whole thing and start over.
Pittsburgh fans know even though they’re always good, every year, it’s certainly looking like they’ve held onto an old quarterback for too long without drafting a capable replacement, and that’s about to come back and bite them.
For some fanbases this is easy, and actually baked into the longterm appreciation of their teams. Browns fans are used to this. Every year starts with optimism, and then sometime around Thanksgiving their voices start to trail off, and then for years they forgot about football and started talking about Lebron James. I have no idea what they’re talking about right now, by the way, maybe all their conversations center around the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, or how good Drew Carey is on The Price is Right.
Trust me on this one, I’ve been a Bills fans my whole life. From the last time they carted Jim Kelly’s unconscious carcass off the field until last season, every season has been an exercise in The Great Hope Whack-A-Mole. The only good thing I can say about the process is those wasted seasons make the eventual, hopefully-inevitable good ones even sweeter.
Now on to the picks. I got the Thursday night game right, but in my defense, it wasn’t hard to pick against the Saints with most of their best players out. Sean Payton is a genius, but he’s not a wizard. I’m now 46-30 on the season and 35-40-1 against Vegas, which means I’m reaching the point where even Santa can’t help me save my season. As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Indianapolis (-10.5) at Houston: The Texans lead the league in game attendance by fans wearing jerseys from players no longer with them team.
Pick: Colts to win and cover, winning by eleven or more.
Arizona (-7.5) at Chicago: Oklahoma has “targeted” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury for their head coaching job. Coincidentally, I have also “targeted” Jennifer Anniston for my next future ex-Mrs. me. We’ll just see if either of those pursuits works out.
Pick: Cardinals to win and cover, winning by eight or more.
Jacksonville (+12.5) at LA Rams: Matthew Stafford has thrown an interception for a touchdown in three straight games, or as we refer to it, the “Giving Them TheOl’ Matt Schaub.”
Pick: Rams to win and cover, winning by thirteen or more.
Tampa Bay (-10.5) at Atlanta: Antonio Brown’s ex-chef is now the patron saint of anyone who ever got shafted on a paycheck.
Pick: Bucs to win but not cover, winning by ten or fewer.
San Francisco (-3) at Seattle: This game has the honor of being the first one pulled from the Sunday Night Football schedule for being not nearly as interesting as it seemed before the season started. Seattle is bad, and San Francisco is running the ball like Notre Dame in the 1930’s, neither of which makes for a great TV.
Pick: 49ers to win and cover, winning by four or more.
New England (+2.5) at Buffalo: I think the entire league is watching this game to see which one of these teams is more dangerous, and if it’s going to feel like 2001-2019, or 2020.
Pick: Patriots to win it outright.
I’ll also take the Chargers over the Bengals, Ravens over the Steelers, and a fake Blockbuster card over a fake vaccination card any day of the week. Good luck everybody.
