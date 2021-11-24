Happy Thanksgiving, dear reader. Every year on this family holiday, I like to take a pre-feast moment to be thankful for the things that have made me a football fan since my childhood. Maybe not since the womb, but definitely since my first word (“fumble!”).
I’m thankful the Cowboys are good, because it makes the NFL more fun to watch. In terms of heroes and villains, Dallas is at once both Hulk Hogan and Rowdy Roddy Piper. People love to watch them triumphantly win or get badly beaten, and both of those have happened in the last couple of weeks.
I am thankful I didn’t get too invested in Buffalo’s championship window, since it only seems to have lasted about six weeks.
I’m thankful I wrote last week’s column about parity before last week’s Titans debacle, thus making me look like the Nostradamus of the Piney Woods.
I’m very thankful I didn’t select Derrick Henry in my fantasy football draft. Or Christian McCaffery. Or Saquon Barkley. In fact, I didn’t select a running back until the 34th round, where I picked up Marshawn Lynch, since my league gives bonus points for players appearing in commercials.
I’m thankful I don’t have to decide what to do with Deshaun Watson.
Or Baker Mayfield, for obviously different reasons.
I’m thankful I get to see the Arizona Cardinals be exciting and relevant for the second time in my life, not counting during that “Jerry Maguire” movie.
I am glad my hometown has a football stadium with more seats than the total population, and a jumbotron that can be seen from the Space Shuttle.
I’m thankful I can once again stock up on Texas Longhorns stuff on clearance again.
I’m grateful I don’t have to figure out what to do with the Falcons.
Or the Bears, for that matter.
I’m glad I’m not a Jaguars fan. Nor have I ever met one, come to think of it.
I’m thankful I have learned to not bet against backup quarterbacks, since three of them this season got a win in their first-ever start. And yes, I learned that lesson in a very expensive way.
I’m thankful the Lions are already on the clock for the 2022 Draft. Some things are tradition.
I’m also happy that the state of New York currently has four of the top seven draft picks next year, as either the Jets and Giants will restock and be competitive, or crash even harder and stay awful. Either way, it’s good for me.
I’m thankful I got to watch Jason Garrett’s career from a distance, and marvel at how his innovative “Run-Run-Pass-Punt” offense just never caught on.
I’m thankful for those of you who have followed me on Twitter. Thanks for dropping in for the sports commentary, and I apologize in advance for all the tweets about the McRib and the movie “Roadhouse.”
And finally, I’m very grateful for family, and the meal we’re about to enjoy together, so we hopefully won’t notice all six teams playing today lost last week.
Now on to the holiday picks. In week 11 I went 5-1 and 3-3 against the Vegas spread. In my defense, if I had predicted that Texans win, management would have probably drug tested me Sunday morning. I’m now 40-26 on the season and 29-36-1 against Vegas, which means I’ll be trying to use my Thanksgiving turkey as loan collateral again. As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Chicago (minus 3.5) at Detroit: Feel free to take a nap during this game, just like the Bears coaching staff has been doing.
Pick: Lions to win it outright. I know my belief that, mathematically speaking, they have to win one eventually is wearing thin, but the Bears don’t have much here either.
Las Vegas (plus 7) at Dallas: Cowboys receivers update, Amari Cooper’s out, Ceedee Lamb is possibly out, Dez Bryant is doing Uber Eats commercials and is such a bad actor, I can’t even believe he’s hungry.
Pick: Cowboys to win and cover, winning by eight or more.
Buffalo (minus 4.5) at New Orleans: The Saints starting Trevor Siemian for three games may have been the best thing to ever happen to Taysom Hill financially.
Pick: Bills to win and cover, winning by five or more.
I’ll also take rolls over biscuits, ham over turkey, and stuffing over dressing. Good luck, and happy Thanksgiving everybody.
Reid Kerr is glad his broadcasting career didn’t wind up doing play-by-play for parades. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.