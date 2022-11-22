Happy Thanksgiving, my dear readers. I hope this is a good holiday week for you and your loved ones with safe travels, good fellowship, and plenty of leftovers. As always, this time of year makes me think about the things I am truly grateful for.
I am thankful the Cowboys are good again this year, because pro football is just better when Dallas is there for everyone to love or hate, and talk about constantly. As proof of that, Cowboys fans can’t even enjoy how good this year’s team is without stopping to talk about who might be the head coach or running back next season.
I am glad I don’t have the locker next to Tom Brady. Or Russell Wilson, for that matter.
I am grateful I’m not the guy responsible for selling season tickets to Texans games.
I’m thankful I’m not the one responsible for shoveling Buffalo’s stadium. Or parking lots. Or driveways.
I’m glad that I haven’t bought a Colts jersey with a quarterback’s name on it since Bert Jones.
I am happy that Jimmy G is starting in San Francisco again, because I think he can not only win a Super Bowl there, but he can also throw that entire franchise into years-long chaos.
I am glad I never handed Melvin Gordon anything fragile.
I am thankful I get to watch Justin Fields play, but also that he’s Chicago where I don’t have to worry about him in the playoffs.
I am thankful I drafted Patrick Mahomes as a rookie in my fantasy football keeper league, and I can watch the magic happen every week without worrying about losing to him.
I’m glad I neither underestimated Geno Smith, nor overestimated Russell Wilson.
And finally, I’m glad I picked the Jaguars to be better this season, just like I do every year. It’s a nice reminder to stay humble, and not to be too much of an optimistic idiot.
Now on to the picks. Last week I went 4-2 straight up, and 3-3 against against the Vegas spread. In my defense, I underestimated the point spreads on a couple of games because I was distracted by that Mariah Carey Christmas song, which they started playing on Halloween. I’m now 37-29, and 28-36-2 against Vegas. As always, my picks are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Buffalo (-9) at Detroit: Strangely, both of these teams are trying for a two-game winning streak in Detroit, which almost never happens.
Pick: Bills to win but not cover, winning by eight or fewer.
NY Giants (+9) at Dallas: At halftime of this game they’ll bring Odell Beckham Jr. out to midfield and have both sidelines call to him. Whichever side he goes to gets to keep him.
Pick: Cowboys to win but not cover, winning by eight or fewer.
New England (+3) at Minnesota: The Vikings beat the Bills two weeks ago and reminded us what they are capable of. Then last week against the Cowboys, they reminded us what we’re actually accustomed to getting.
Pick: Vikings to win and cover, winning by four or more.
I’ll also take stuffing over dressing, rolls over biscuits, and Peanuts specials over Hallmark movies. Good luck, everybody, and have a great holiday.
Reid Kerr reminds you that the only foods that keep the shape of the can are cranberry sauce, refried beans, and Alpo.