Doing what I do for a living, I get a lot of questions. And by far the most popular one is “What was it like working with Van Halen, Sammy?” But a close second is the old “Where do you get your ideas from?” question that everyone who works in the creative arts gets.
Quick note here, I’m not calling myself an artist. Do you remember when Subway was trying to get away with calling every minimum wage employee they had who blopped tuna salad onto a six-inch bun a “sandwich artist?” That’s about the level of artistry I can pull off on a regular basis.
But as far as writing goes, I try and just stay ahead of things. Any time I see something that might make a good column idea, or a funny line or relevant stat, I jot it down for later. Sometimes they turn into something worth publishing. Usually, they don’t amount to much. Here’s a couple of ideas from the notebook that didn’t make it for one reason or another.
Idea: Worst Cowboys drafts of all time, or of the last five years.
This one is outdated, shockingly enough. Bad Cowboys draft jokes have been a cornerstone of my creative process for 30 years now. Giving credit where it’s due, the Jones family has knocked it out of the park lately with some great picks. It’s not like in 1995, when they had 10 picks and walked away with Eric Bjornson.
OK, maybe I still had one bad draft joke still in the holster.
Idea: Other ways Urban Meyer is trying to get fired.
I was a little bit late getting this one finished up, obviously. I feel like the last two months of Meyer’s NFL coaching career were just a game of chicken with the phrase “with cause” in his contract. But I’ll admit, in my wildest dreams, I didn’t have “told assistant coaches he hired they weren’t any good,” and “kicked a guy” on my list. The closest I had were “turned cafeteria into all-tofu buffet” and “tried to blame it on Tebow.”
Idea: Christmas gifts for your favorite NFL fan.
I’m not much help here. Right now, all I can think of is something existential like “peace,” or “happiness,” or “all the NFL games being played on-time and with full healthy rosters.”
Idea: NFL playoff scenarios.
If I could keep track of all of that math, I wouldn’t owe Formerly Fat Tony my next two paychecks, all my Christmas presents, and three teeth.
Idea: My Fantasy Football tips.
Everyone thinks because I’ve worked in sports all my life, I can help them with their fantasy league. I’ve got nothing here, all I know is take a tight end playing with a young quarterback, and always try and get into a money league with anyone working in the Texans front office.
Idea: My favorite and least-favorite interviews over the years.
Making a list would take way too long, but Nate Newton was always the easiest and funniest. I finally got Bum Phillips on my radio show once, and I was so excited about it, I called my mom and dad about it during the next commercial break. And I was 41 at the time.
Worst interview subject of all time? Jeff George. Hands down, bottom of the list, there is no second choice. It was like trying to interview a human pile of angry sour pickles that had just been turned down for a bank loan.
Now on to the picks. For week 14, I went4-2, and 5-1 against the Vegas spread. In my defense, I thought Washington was in position to play spoiler here, when in reality, they weren’t even in position to play Jenga. I’m now 56-32 on the season and 45-41-1 against Vegas, which means I am now overconfident enough to restart my losing streak and you should start betting against me again. As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Dallas (minus 11.5) at NY Giants: The Giants have announced this will be “Fan Appreciation Day,” where season ticket holders will get a free medium Pepsi. If someone offers you a free beverage to watch the Giants play football, they are not your friend.
Pick: Dallas to win and cover, winning by 12 or more.
Houston (plus 5.5) at Jacksonville: This battle for the better draft pick is a chess match. Houston decides to start a rookie quarterback. Jacksonville fires their head coach. Houston responds by announcing they’re going to start punting on third down. Jaguars counter by only lining up nine men on offense. Someone has to lose by winning this one, folks.
Pick: Jaguars to win and cover, winning by six or more.
New Orleans (plus 11) at Tampa Bay: Antonio Brown isn’t ready to return yet. To the Buccaneers, I mean, not society in general. That’s going to take a lot longer.
Pick: Bucs to win but not cover, winning by 10 or fewer.
Washington (plus 7.5) at Philadelphia: I’m a huge Gardner Minshew fan. All he does is win. And then lose his job, I mean.
Pick: Eagles to win and cover, winning by eight or more.
Cincinnati (plus 3) at Denver: This is a battle between two teams who are a lot better and a lot worse than we think, somehow at the same time. It’s very confusing. You should not watch this game and then attempt to operate heavy machinery.
Pick: Bengals to win it outright.
Tennessee (plus 1.5) at Pittsburgh: Last week the Titans designated Julio Jones to return from Injured Reserve. And then to return back to it soon, in true Julio-Jones-like fashion.
Pick: Titans to win and cover, winning by two or more.
I’ll also take the Bills over the Panthers, 49ers over Atlanta, and beef jerky over cookies for Santa. That dude has a lot of work ahead of him, and he needs protein more than sugar. Good luck everybody.
Reid Kerr has given up on his Christmas shopping for 2022, too. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.