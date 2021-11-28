Welcome and holiday greetings, everybody! It’s Black Friday week here at your favorite NFL column, I’m having big sales on everything for the NFL fans on your Christmas shopping lists.
Got a Cowboys fan to shop for, but you don’t really like them? Get them a copy of my new book, “Between Aikman and Romo: The Cowboys Quarterbacking Toilet of the Early 2000’s” and make them relive the thrills of the Quincy Carter days. Plus Ryan Leaf! Drew Henson! A 41-year-old Vinny Testeverde! This book’s got it all! Well, except wins.
For the Texans fans on your list, I’m offering a special bundle containing a Bible and a 2024 calendar. You just turn off the game and read the first one until it comes time to use the second, and by then hopefully the team should be competitive again.
For Lions fans, I’ve got a great deal on magnum-sized bottles of NyQuil. They can start drinking them right now, and just wake up in April for the NFL Draft.
Have any Patriots fans on your shopping lists? Just cross them off. Don’t get them anything, they’ve already gotten way more than they could ever ask for.
Act now! With every order, I’ll throw in a dozen penalty flags, just like the refs at that Cowboys-Raiders game.
For Rams and Chargers fans, we offer great deals on Lakers tickets, since that’s where they’d rather be anyway.
Do you have any loved ones who are Jaguars fans? Check again, I don’t think that’s correct.
If your team needs a defensive boost, we also offer small vials of Watt family DNA, suitable for eventual cloning. We also have vials of Manning DNA, but we’ve found there’s more money in saving that to sell to broadcast networks.
And speaking of the Mannings, I’m offering a big sale on professional broadcast equipment, so we can clearly see and hear their Monday Night Football guests. I swear Nick Saban did his interview with them on a Ring doorbell camera.
Got a relative who’s a New York sports fan? Uh…I got nothing. Just get that person some socks.
Now on to the picks. For Thanksgiving I went 1-2 and 2-1 against the Vegas spread. In my defense, I wasn’t expecting Dallas to have more than twice as many penalty yards as rushing yards. When that happens, you deserve to lose, or get fired, or get shot, or something. I’m now 41-28 on the season and 31-37-1 against Vegas, which means my second half march towards mediocrity has begun, just like in Chicago. As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
NY Jets (minus 2.5) at Houston: This is a tough one because while the Texans may have gotten their only big win last week, the Jets never disappoint me when it comes to disappointing me.
Pick: Jets to win it outright. I’ll gladly double my wager if you don’t make me watch this one.
Atlanta (minus 1.5) at Jacksonville: In their last game, the Falcons had three different quarterbacks throw an interception. That’s the first time that’s happened since 2000, when one of those guys was Ryan Leaf. When you accomplish something that brings up Leaf’s name, it’s never a good sign.
Pick: Falcons to win and cover, winning by two or more.
Philadelphia (minus 3.5) at NY Giants: It’s tough for Giants fans. I haven’t seen a lack of effort like that since my last year of working on television.
Pick: Eagles to win and cover, winning by four or more.
Tennessee (plus 6.5) at New England: This game is like some kind of sci-fi movie, where both sides are just different versions of the same Patriots team from 2004, displaced in time.
Pick: Titans to win it outright.
LA Rams (minus 1.5) at Green Bay: The Rams have traded away every meaningful draft pick for the foreseeable future in hopes of winning big now. It’s basically the same idea we all had in college when we bought CDs and stocked our dorm rooms with our first credit card, with that awesome 32% interest rate.
Pick: Packers to win it outright.
Seattle (even) at Washington: The Seahawks are the NFL’s Guns N’ Roses. Better than the sum of their parts for a long tumultuous time, but eventually it ends in anger, fights, and Pete Carroll moving on.
Pick: Washington to win it.
I’ll also take the Bengals over the Steelers, Bucs over the Colts, and sleeping late the day after Thanksgiving over any Black Friday sale, ever. Good luck everybody.
