Anyone who fishes tournaments a lot knows finishing first is great, but being consistent from one event to the next is what can put money in the bank.
Take, for example, Lindale’s Todd Froebe and Clay Gann who just had a couple of good weeks competitively crappie fishing in Louisiana and Texas. The long-time team started off in late March finishing second in the American Crappie Trail National Championship on Louisiana’s Lake D’arbonne, then backed that up the following weekend with a fourth at the Crappie Masters Lake Fork National Qualifier.
The duo qualified for the ACT national championship with their performance during the 2021 season. In the championship they were in fifth place out of 64 entries going into the final round.
In a bit of drama, Froebe and Gann were the second-to-last to cross the scales, and weighed the heaviest stringer of the event with 14.49. They started the morning a pound and a half out of first, but jumped into the lead with a three-day total of 21 fish weighing 40.20 pounds.
Then they sat on stage and watched as Farmersville, Louisiana, locals Chris Fields and Jared Riser weighed their fish for a 40.21-pound total, about a drop of water difference.
Froebe and Gann could have dropped to third, but the final team to weigh that had started the final day leading fell back, leaving the East Texans in second.
“In my mind I kind of knew they had it,” Gann said of Fields and Riser’s win. “Everyone was talking before we went on stage and asking "what did you have” so we knew the Day 1 and Day 2 leaders kind of bombed.”
D’arbonne is a relatively shallow lake so Froebe and Gann caught most of their fish in timber in 10- to 15-feet of water using Slab Syndicate hand-tied jigs in ginger chartreuse, showtime and black chartreuse.
The team went into the final day of the Crappie Masters qualifier on Fork in eighth place even though it is considered one of their home lakes. They had won four of five previous tournaments they had fished on the lake. On the final day they finally found the fish they had been looking for and using grey and chartreuse ginger jigs were able to improve to fourth out of 75 teams. The tournament was won by Oklahoma anglers Josh Jones and Josh Reynolds. Jones is better known for being the most prolific donor of Toyota ShareLunkers ever with big fish from O.H. Ivie Reservoir the last two years.
Those events are two of the 10 to 15 Froebe and Gann will fish this year in efforts to qualify for various national championships and angler of the year titles. They have already qualified for the 2022 Mr. Crappie Invitational on Missouri’s Table Rock Lake in October, which has a $300,000 payout including $100,000 for first.
General rules vary from organization to organization, but for the most part crappie tournaments are similar to other competitive fishing events.
However, when the rules allow Froebe and Gann will spend practice days fishing separately before joining up again to compete. However, they have learned to scout with their eyes using forward-facing sonar as much as they do fishing to keep from wearing out an area before it counts.
“We find that close to tournament day (the fish) will stay there, but there are a lot things that move them like weather. Then you have to know where they are headed and go there,” said Gann.
They also do a lot of pre-tournament map study when they are fishing lakes they haven’t fished before. Using tools like Google Earth they can mark waypoints for trees and stumps they want to fish.
Living in Northeast Texas, timber and brush are the preferred habitat for Froebe and Gann when it comes to catching crappie. However, that plan is generally thrown out the window when they compete in Mississippi.
“Mississippi fish are the walking dead. There is a lot of timber, but they just don’t care about it. I don’t know why. When we are fishing there we are going to catch 90 percent of our fish in open water roaming,” Gann explained.
Although crappie tournaments may have attracted more weekenders in the past, today’s events feature a more serious group of participants armed with sponsors and chasing bigger dollars. And the following by non-competitive fishermen on social media wanting to learn new techniques is growing.
When it comes to gear, this is not your grandfather’s crappie fishing.
Like in bass fishing, forward-facing sonar rules. Gann said he knows of one tournament in Florida this year that was won without the use of the technology flipping jigs into lily pads. Before that, he couldn’t remember a tournament where the high-tech fish finders were not on the winning boat.
However, it is not a cure-all. Gann, whose day job is a crappie guide on lakes Palestine, Fork and Lake O’the Pines, recalled a recent trip when he and a client pulled up on a brush pile with maybe a hundred crappie on it. Despite their best efforts, they were only able to catch two fish before moving to another location looking for fish wanting to bite.
Electronics are not the only change. Now fishing out of bass boats, a crappie fisherman is just more likely to use an 11- or 15-foot long rod.
“When I first started crappie fishing, it was with a 6-foot rod. When I started fishing with Todd competitively we were using 8-foot rods. Now we don’t use less than an 11-foot rod. We use 15- and 16-foot rods for shooting a dock or when casting a jig,” Gann said.
That is one of the technique changes that have come from tournaments. Gann said when fishing brush piles many fishermen will now cast to them from 40 feet away and let the bait drift back over the brush. Froebe and Gann have adapted the shooting technique to that situation.
Jigging jigs is also out. Once the norm for fishing crappie, with the information learned from using forward-facing sonar fishermen have learned holding the jig steady in front or just above a fish is much more effective than jigging it.
Also braided line has become a standard, and that has forced jig manufacturers to up their game with stronger hooks that do not bend on a hook set.
For information on a crappie fishing trip with Gann, call 903-571-5243.