More so than any time in recent years, Texas hunters have to have some trepidation about what the Sept. 1 opening of dove season holds.
Like everything else related with hunting and fishing this year, it all goes back to a week in February when all of Texas went into the deep freeze. For a lot of things, like deer, the impact has already been determined using game camera pictures and it appears to be minimal.
Unfortunately for dove hunters, any freeze damage may not show up fully until the season gets underway. The hope is for the better.
“The winter storm definitely resulted in dove mortalities across the state, but we had no way to estimate the number of losses,” said Owen Fitzsimmons, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s dove program leader. “Based on the reports I received, and in talking to TPWD biologists and others around the state, I think the overall impact was relatively minimal in terms of statewide populations.”
The key phrase is statewide population. Fitzsimmons warns that does not mean more specific areas will not see a drop-off in bird numbers. TPWD summer surveys did not show anything unusual. The one issue with this year’s count is that it does not offer a year-to-year picture since the 2021 survey was a COVID shutdown victim. There is a long-term view.
“Our survey results this year don’t indicate anything out of the ordinary, with the exception of South Texas. Would they (overall) have been higher without the freeze? Maybe, but with one good breeding season doves can quickly rebound from events like this,” Fitzsimmons said.
While the surveys showed average numbers across most of the state, estimates in the state’s South Zone were twice the long-term average, which should indicate a good season.
It would seem like the freeze would have a bigger impact on white-winged dove over mourning doves. Mourning doves are found throughout North America and are subject to colder temperatures even though many migrate south during the winter. Whitewings once lived no farther north in Texas than the Rio Grande Valley, but in recent years have been migrating north statewide where they have done well in urban settings where backyard feeders and good water sources are plentiful.
“I can’t say for sure if there were more whitewing mortalities, but one thing we are seeing a lot of is loss of toes, feet and parts of bills due to frostbite on whitewings. It’s not that uncommon for late-season mourning doves migrating in from northern latitudes to have some frostbite damage, but it is unusual to see it in Texas whitewings,” Fitzsimmons said.
The biologist added despite the injuries the birds that survived seem to be adapting.
“They are a sub-tropical species and much less cold-hardy than mourning doves. It’s incredible how resilient they are though because many of them are vibrant and healthy, despite missing what would seem like critical body parts for a bird. Hunters will likely notice a lot of missing toes and feet on any adult whitewings they harvest this year, especially in the northern half of the state.”
Depending on the size of a dieoff, mourning doves can rebound quickly because some will nest five to six times a season, with new nests starting as quickly as the previous hatch leaves.
While doves only live about two years, they can successfully produce two to four young a year, meaning they can more than double their replacement annually.
It will not be until the season opens that hunters will have an idea of how good nesting success was. Mild, wet temperatures across much of the state into July can help nesting. However, areas that were hit by heavy rains, high winds and hail may have seen nesting drop off since the birds are notoriously poor nest builders. The problem is those same conditions could make hunting harder early, but extend the chances for good hunts longer.
“With all the moisture we’ve received this year livestock ponds and tanks are full, small grains are plentiful, and native pastures are covered in sunflower, croton and other annual forbs. It may be tough to nail down concentrations of birds with that much food and water available, but it could mean that good hunting conditions persist longer into the season. We may be in for some good October and November hunting,” Fitzsimmons said.
The season opens Sept. 1 in the North and Central zones and Sept. 14 in the South. Hunters are reminded that the Special White-winged Dove Days in South Texas have been expanded by two days over Sept. 3-5 and Sept. 10-12.