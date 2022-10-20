A current lack of competition in the credit card industry is leading to higher prices and lower security for consumers. Credit card behemoths Visa and Mastercard have monopolized the credit card industry, dominating nearly 80% of the market and making it impossible for smaller credit card networks to compete. This lack of competition is driving increased costs while threatening security and reducing innovation.
Leveraging their market control, Visa and Mastercard have made it so that banks issuing credit cards have to process transactions on their networks. This means that the swipe fee increase earlier this year was implemented without pushback and only added to the banks’ profit margins. In fact, swipe fees reached nearly $140 billion last year, more than doubling over the past decade. For the more than 15,000 convenience stores that employ 245,000 in Texas, this translated to $1.4 billion spent in swipe fees alone.
These staggering price-fixing fee hikes continue to happen despite U.S. swipe fees being the highest in the industrialized world. Rising inflation rates are already rattling America’s business community, and Wall Street raising swipe fees yet again shows just how little regard they have for small business owners struggling to cover increased costs.
For the consumer, this means paying more at the checkout counter as businesses are forced to raise prices to cover the cost of merchant swipe fees -- regardless of whether you pay with cash, credit, or debit.
Injecting competition into a marketplace dominated by the Visa and Mastercard duopoly is an effective way to bring significant relief to American retailers and consumers. That’s why the Credit Card Competition Act (CCCA) introduced by Texas Rep. Lance Gooden is so important. This bill would require the nation’s largest banks to allow Visa and Mastercard’s competitors the opportunity to process credit card transactions. Importantly, this legislation will only apply to 32 of America’s biggest banks with more than $100 million in assets, 10 of which control about 80% of the credit market.
A more competitive marketplace that encourages lower credit fees and combats price-fixing will also encourage a more secure credit market. The United States has the most credit card fraud in the world -- making up 34% of all credit fraud, even though we only account for 22% of the world’s transaction volume.
As global leaders of the modern, tech-enabled economy, this statistic is embarrassing and a clear example of how Visa and Mastercard use their power to stifle their competitors -- even if it makes the payments system less secure. Credit security standard-setting organizations like EMVCo, which are led by Visa and Mastercard and count China Union Pay as part of their governing committee, have regularly issued security standards that benefit those on the board. For example, EMVCo adopted “expensive, complex and hard-to-implement technology such as near-field communication (NFC),” which prevented their competitors from entering the mobile payments market.
Additionally, the fact that China Union Pay -- a financial services network that answers to the Chinese Communist Party -- has a seat on this governing board over the U.S. payment system is concerning. Given Beijing’s long record of intellectual property theft, it is safe to assume the security of U.S. consumer data isn’t their top priority.
Thankfully, the Credit Card Competition Act will address this security threat by allowing the Federal Reserve to block nefarious foreign networks, including China Union Pay, from entering the U.S. market. Simultaneously, this bill will make room for American networks like Star, Shazam, Pulse, NYCE, American Express, and Discover to compete. Growing a healthier, more competitive market inevitably leads to increased innovation, meaning credit security ultimately stands to be improved with the introduction of these new networks.
The Credit Card Competition Act would improve security by bringing competition to the market, while also lowering prices for consumers. America can’t wait. It’s time to pass the Credit Card Competition Act and finally prioritize a Main Street desperate for relief over a Wall Street profiting from their struggles. Thank you, Rep. Gooden, for introducing this bill in the House. We're now counting on Sens. Cruz and Cornyn to join Senate co-sponsor Sen. Marshall in making the passage of this bill a priority this Congress.
Paul Hardin is the president and CEO of Texas Food & Fuel Association.