It is getting to be that time of year when just about everything short of a bare hook is going to catch bass, and even that might work.
It has been an odd year with a warm February and early March that had fishermen thinking the spawn could come early, but a series of northers and some cold rain has everything back on a timely fashion.
Whether it is a jerkbait, worm, Alabama rig or deep-running crankbait, it is hard to throw the wrong lure this time of year. Hard to, but not impossible, if you ask the guys who are on the water all the time.
Lake Fork guide Brian Duplechain has been guiding on the lake almost since its opening day. During the spring he not only has the pressure of putting clients on bass, but the goal is to put them on big fish.
And while there are years one bait works better than others, and some surprises like the top waters he has been having success with already this year, there are a couple that stay locked away until the water warms up.
“That is kind of hard to say because they are eating everything out there,” Duplechain said of the do’s and don'ts.
But he did have strong opinions on two options that fall in the don’t column.
“Right now a square bill would be one of them. They are not chasing that much, and the square bill is imitating the shape of the bluegill,” he explained.
Duplechain added that as Fork refills, it is covering terrestrial grass that grew while the water was down, and the bass have moved into that cover. Grass and crankbaits just are not compatible.
Another bait Duplechain shies away from while pre-spawn fishing is a jig.
“The water is still cold. It is in the 50s and the bluegill and crawfish are not up yet. You have to wait until it is in the mid-60s or so to use them,” he said.
Fork guide Ronnie Kelly agrees on the jig, but the ones he is thinking of are deep-water specialties. Even though he was catching fish last week on a deep-diving crankbait, he recommends leaving the football jigs at home right now.
“Football jigs are for dragging deep, and they don’t want them dragging around them if they are out deep,” Kelly said.
Another no-way lure right now is the flutter spoon, a bait Kelly said is much better suited to the summer months.
After that, Kelly said on any given day any lure might produce the bass of a lifetime.
“Just about everything comes into play at any point. They are up shallow and just offshore so you never know. You just have to play with them. What is supposed to work doesn’t always work,” Kelly noted.
He said fisherman confidence in a bait can be very important when reaching into the tackle box this time of year.
Duplechain added that most baits have a season, with a few exceptions.
“There are maybe four baits that you can catch year-round with, a worm, spinner, the good old Senko and a fluke,” he said.
While Duplechain’s thoughts on the spinner runs contrary to a lot of fishermen who think the spinner loses its appeal during the summer heat, he said going deep with a one-ounce model can be an effective technique.