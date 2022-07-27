Since our birth nearly 100 years ago, we have had different names, different owners, different publishers, different sizes, different platforms, different editors and different reporters. But from the first day we published a newspaper in 1929, though, the one constant has been our commitment to the people of Tyler and East Texas.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, that commitment will be shown (and distributed) in a new way: the Morning Telegraph is changing its print publication schedule to Wednesday, Friday and Weekend. Please note the words “print publication schedule.” What that means is this: The only editions that will be printed on paper and delivered will be the Wednesday, Friday and weekend editions.
“How do I get the Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday papers?” is your obvious question. And to that, the answer is simple: www.tylerpaper.com/
eedition. Your subscription allows access to every piece of content we produce: stories, photos, videos and our full digital newspaper.
And if you want to know how and where to get the latest news, that answer hasn’t changed. For years, we have published our work on tylerpaper.com. That remains the place to go for the latest breaking news and headlines.
That remains the place to go for the best investigative, enterprise and analysis in East Texas. Everything that you will read in the Morning Telegraph, you can first find at tylerpaper.com.
Now, more than ever, we appreciate – and rely – on your support. Please know that we remain committed to covering Tyler and the surrounding area. I am proud of the work being done by our team of journalists. I hope you continue to enjoy our work, as we continue to do what we can to make Tyler the best place to live it can be.