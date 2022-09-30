The professional bass tours are marked not only by great fishermen, but really good people.
One of the good guys, maybe one of the best, Jay Yelas, has announced his retirement from B.A.S.S. It is actually the second time Yelas has left the tour, but this time appears to be the last as he intends to spend more time as executive director of the C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation.
Yelas fished his first Bassmaster tournament in 1989 and fished until 2006. After a sabbatical away from competitive fishing because of differences with ESPN and new organization ownership at the time, he returned in 2019. Yelas was enjoying a good 2022 season before tendinitis in his elbows forced him to leave the circuit. His last tournament was on Lake Fork in May where he finished in 45th place after having to drop out on Day 2.
“That was a bummer for me,” said Yelas, in an interview announcing his retirement. “I was doing well at that event. I’ve never had to pull out of one before. My left arm was pretty much useless. I was like a one-armed bandit. I still can’t set the hook with my left arm. It’s getting a lot better than it was in May. I could hardly turn a reel handle at Fork.”
Yelas walks away from B.A.S.S. with five victories and 56 Top 10 finishes and a Bassmaster Classic win in 2002. He was named Angler of the Year in 2003, and in all won $1.6 million.
Along with his B.A.S.S. career, Yelas won another $1 million and two Angler of the Year honors fishing the FLW tour at its height.
Yelas, who lived with his family from 1997 until 2007 in Tyler, was named to the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame in 2020 for his contributions to the sport both competitively and off the water through organizations like C.A.S.T. For Kids Foundation.
Injuries are often an unseen issue with pro fishermen, especially those who have earned veteran status.
“I don’t believe the average person has any understanding how demanding tournament fish is. You fish seven days in a row from daylight to early evening. It is long hours out in the elements, heat in the summer, cold in the winter, rain and sleet,” Yelas told me recently.
He said while the impact of boating in rough waters causes back and leg injuries, his issue was non-stop casting in events over three decades.
“Many deal with injuries to their shoulders, elbows, wrists and hands from repetitive use. In a tournament you make about 2,000 casts a day,” Yelas explained.
Because of the wear and tear, he said most top competitors are in their late 20s and early 30s, an age in which their body can recover from day to day.
“For the casual observer it would seem the older you get the wiser you get and the better fisherman you become. But when you turn into your 50s your good years are behind you,” he added.
For tournament pros, travel can be just as difficult. Had he not taken a leave after the Lake Fork tournament, Yelas would have been on a trail that went next to Alabama, New York, South Dakota and Wisconsin, all a long way from his Oregon home.
“I won’t miss that grind,” he said.
What he said he will miss the most is the friendships with other fishermen. Competitors on the water, Yelas said he has close ties with a number of fishermen after quitting time.
“I am going to miss the guys. That is what makes it so fun. You form special bonds through hard times and tribulations and the good memories that last on the tournament trail. It is an individual sport, but a lot of the guys are really good friends,” he said.
But in retrospect, he lived his dream being a professional fisherman.
“I am thankful for any profession, with the positives and the negatives, you can participate in. For 35 years I have been able to fish for a living. I have met a lot of wonderful people and lived my dream. Only in America can you make a living as a bass fisherman,” Yelas said.
The fisherman has always been known for his faith, and sees his work with C.A.S.T. for Kids as his calling.
“I just think it’s (God’s) will to serve these kids and families that attend our C.A.S.T. for Kids events,” he was quoted in his retirement announcement by B.A.S.S. “I just love providing an opportunity for them to enjoy a day of fishing. That’s something I’m really passionate about now.”
Working with local volunteer boaters, the organization provides a fishing experience for special needs children and their parents.
“We have more events in Texas than anywhere. We have 30 events there. Texans’ hearts are as big as the state of Texas.
C.A.S.T. for Kids will return to Lake Tyler for an event Oct. 8. Yelas said there are lots of young fishermen signed up and at this time there is a need for more boaters to spend about three hours on the water. To volunteer, go online to www.castforkids.org/event/laketyler.