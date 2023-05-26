Years ago a friend created a bumper sticker that said, “I Love Animals, I am a Hunter.”
It was a direct shot across the bow of the anti-hunting movement that at the time was full of itself and something of a threat in some portions of the country. Its meaning was to explain there is more to hunting than the kill, primarily that the efforts of hunters do a lot to preserve a lot of non-game species as well as game species.
As importantly we are in a position more often to enjoy nature.
Whether you are a fisherman or hunter, there are stages you go through beginning with just wanting to go to wanting to catch or kill a limit to becoming as skilled as possible and finally just enjoying your day.
I am not sure when the different transition begins, but I know I went through it years ago when I started noticing more around me than where the next log was to cast to or what was coming to the feeder. Whenever that time was I realized how much more there was to see, and to be honest I recall some of those non-hunting and non-fishing sights better than I do the others.
They are things like the macaws that flew overhead or the caiman sunbathing on the shore in the Amazon in Brazil. Coati playing alongside a lake in Mexico. Bald eagles flying around a lake or eastern wild turkeys rattling the woods with a gobble in East Texas and coyote pups out for their morning walk in Central Texas.
I do not have to be fishing or hunting to see the wild. As I drive west I still scour fence lines for wild turkeys or deer. And sitting on a ranch house porch has often resulted in something unique like the dozens of hummingbirds coming to a row of feeders nearby.
I am by no means a good birder. I wish I was, but I still too often separate species into two categories, shoot and don’t shoot. That does not mean I do not appreciate the songbirds and I am trying to learn more. I keep one identification book in my truck and another at the house so I can quickly look up something I have never seen before.
I enjoy the big birds, eagles, hawks, osprey and cranes, but the little ones like the painted and purple buntings I saw recently are fun finds.
So are the unusual. A friend recently posted a picture of a yellow-headed caracara, a South American species that somehow found its way to Central Texas. Although not as wayward, several years ago I was put onto a nesting pair of crested caracara, a species more commonly associated with the southern portion of the state, in East Texas.
One year I found white ibis lingering around an East Texas lake instead of on the coast where they are normally found.
This spring my surprise find has been Wilson’s snipe at two locations. I know they are not rare in East Texas, but in both cases they were in places I have never seen them before.
And while I enjoy the birds, I also like finding nests. One of the major finds was a buzzard’s ground nest in a pasture near San Angelo. As expected it stunk, but there were several bluish-colored eggs waiting to hatch.
I have never found a turkey nest in the wild. I think that and a hummingbird nest would be cool sights.
Since getting out daily to see nature is impossible, I have started a few projects in my backyard and some other places I go. This spring I planted a garden filled with salvia, butterfly bush, lantana and other plants to attract hummingbirds, butterflies and bees. I find the variety of butterflies just as fascinating as the birds, and am learning more about bees from some local beekeepers.
I have also put out a number of easy-to-build bluebird boxes, all of which I think have attracted pairs. I will know in the fall when I go back to clean them out.
My next goal is to build some wood duck boxes for friends, but that will have to wait until the leaves start to change colors.
And while watching birds and other small game is fun, I am rooting for the return of black bears into East Texas, and would love to see a mountain lion wander by.
Those who enjoy being on the lake, in the field or other outdoor activities that get them away from the city have a window on the world that is hard to beat.