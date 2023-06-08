The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department recently reported another case of Chronic Wasting Disease in the wild. This time it was Hollywood Park, a suburban area just a stone’s throw from San Antonio International Airport.
“Hollywood Park manages their deer. They have an urban deer population and they use a TTP (Trap, Transport, Process) permit. That requires testing of the first 15 deer and one came back positive,” said Alan Cain, TPWD deer program leader.
Although highly developed, the community has had a deer population for years with the animals overpopulating existing green spaces and finding homes in residents’ front yards. Still it is an isolated herd making the discovery a surprise and mystery.
“There are no pens nearby, no release sites. So how did it get there?” Cain said, leaving just about every imaginable option on the table.
CWD is a fatal neurological disease found in members of the deer family. It can have an incubation period of years before becoming a progressive disease beginning with weight loss, stumbling or tremors, excessive thirst and eventually death.
While most commonly found inside deer breeding operations, the disease was first discovered in Texas in 2012 in free-ranging mule deer in the Trans Pecos region. It has also been found in free-ranging elk in the Panhandle and in white-tailed deer primarily in southern Texas.
Unlike the Bexar County case, the other wild-population cases can typically be explained by exposure to other animals migrating from states to the north where the disease is more prevalent or in the case of South Texas from released or escaped deer from breeding operations, or exposure to deer within breeding operations.
“Elsewhere in the state we don’t have those pathways,” Cain explained. He said that is why some areas of the state do not seem to have wild cases or that they are difficult to detect.
CWD is passed from one animal to the next through bodily fluids including saliva or urine. Cain said the movement can be the result of deer being social animals cleaning and inspecting other deer, or through things like seasonal scrapes by bucks.
Monitoring the disease is done by voluntary and at times required testing at breeding facilities and for some transport permits. Since its discovery, the department has also sampled more than 120,000 deer around the state taken by hunters, roadkill or harvested by department staff.
“If it is out there it has been here a while and we are confident we would have picked it up. It gives you comfort to know if it is out there it is localized or at low prevalence,” Cain said.
The view of CWD has come a long way since wildlife biologists began looking at it. There is still concern that under the right situation it could have a massive impact on wild populations, but the days of considering depopulation to stop its spread are long gone.
“I don’t want to give the impression we shouldn’t worry about the disease. CWD is a terrible disease we don’t want and we don’t want to spread everywhere,” Cain said.
He added the department, hunters and landowners need to remain proactive in looking for the disease so protection zones can be created to restrict transportation and help reduce the spread of the disease to areas where it currently does not exist.
He said there are two ways hunters can help. One is donating samples for testing. The other is to continue hunting.
“It goes back to whole management strategy. We need hunters to hunt. If they are not hunting, it is letting the population grow and we need to control the numbers,” Cain said.
To date there has been no sign of the disease jumping from animals to humans.
While it would seem to their benefit to test, some breeders continue to fight the idea for one reason or another. What could turn that tide is if landowners buying deer from breeders would demand they come from certified disease-free operations if for no other reason than to protect their investment.
There is no doubt CWD is going to be in the news for years to come, but hopefully it remains for the occasional discovery and never a full-blown die-off.