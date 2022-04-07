Seldom does a professional fisherman get to fish for $100,000 and not really have any pressure on them, but that is the case with this week’s Major League Fishing’s General Tire Heavy Hitters event on Lake Palestine Saturday through Thursday.
Unlike most pro tournaments where someone in the field has insider knowledge about a lake or the entire field has fished it before, Lake Palestine is something of a wild card. The Heavy Hitters is the first major tournament ever held on the 25,000-acre lake after MLF’s Redcrest tournament here was frozen out a year ago.
There are only two Texans in the field, Emory’s Takahiro Omori and Waco’s Alton Jones Jr., but only Omori has any experience on the lake at all.
“Not for a tournament, but I went there to pre-fish last year before the Redcrest. That is the only time and I only spent a couple of days. I don’t know any history on the lake. I do know it has a lot of stumps,” Omori said.
Jones, who won MLF’s Toro Stage Two tournament on Lake Fork in late February, grew up fishing smaller circuits around Texas, but never had a chance to fish Palestine before this week’s practice days.
With no one in the field of 32 having a history with the lake, Jones and Omori believe that creates an open door for everyone.
“It is definitely going to be a level playing field. Some spent a little time pre-practicing, but it is going to be cool saying no one has an advantage,” Jones said.
“It makes it equal,” Omori said of fishing an unknown lake. “It will be a very fair tournament. We are always going back to the same lakes every year, but getting to fish new places, I am very excited about it. No one has an advantage.”
Jones did not get a chance to be on the lake before it went off limits March 8, but he said with the tournament coming during the spawn, Thursday and Friday’s practice days are more important for finding fish anyway.
The Heavy Hitters tournament is unique from most MLF tournaments in that participants earn their way into the event based on the weights of the single-largest bass caught during 2021 tournaments.
The tournament has a championship payout of $100,000, but there are also big bass bonuses of $25,000 awarded for each preliminary group. That will increase to $50,000 for the knockout round and to $100,000 for the championship round.
In the catch-weigh-release tournament, the fishermen are given credit for every bass 2 pounds or better in the preliminary and knockout rounds. Only bass 3 pounds or larger will count on the final day.
Also, there are no season points awarded in the event. Fishing his third Heavy Hitters, Omori said that makes the tournament unusually fun for the pro circuit.
“It doesn’t count for any points for the championship so you can take chances and go for the win. I want to win. I don’t want any pressure. I am going to have fun no matter how it all ends up,” Omori, who has won more than $2.8 million as a pro angler, said.
Jones agrees the format allows for a different approach to tournament fishing.
“It is more enjoyable. It is high risk, high reward, because there is not much to lose. There will be a lot more risks taken when talking one bite worth $50,000 or $100,000. If it comes to a point and you see you are not going to win and there are two hours left, you can still go catch the fish of a lifetime and still win $100,000,” said the fisherman who turns 30 the day after the tournament ends.
Both Texas fishermen expect to find bass in every stage from pre-spawn to post-spawn, which will dictate how they fish.
“It is very hard to target just to get one big bite if I am not on a lot of fish. It depends on the conditions on a particular bite. You have to get lucky that day,” Omori said.
He is known for targeting shallow water bass with crankbaits, but said if the fish are bedding he is confident in slowing down and fishing soft plastics. The difficulty will be if the water is clear enough to see the fish.
Omori said he will need to find at least four or five areas with fish either feeding or on beds to contend with any conditions that might arise.
Jones also plans to target shallow bass.
“I am going to be completely committed to fishing knee deep and shallower water, with big line, big rods and maybe frogs. Fun fish. I think we will see all the major spawning flats as big players. You can’t be too shallow. If a fish can float in it, they will be there,” he said.
While he thinks the numbers will come from the lake’s north end, he suspects the biggest bass will be in shallow water on the south end, and hopes he has qualified to advance early enough to spend time there looking for a big money fish.
The MLF fishermen will be sharing the lake with recreational fishermen plus a contingent of high school anglers participating in a Saturday tournament. That event is expected to add more than 100 boats to the lake, but probably will not have an impact on the final outcome because of the MLF format.
For the Heavy Hitters, half the field will fish the first and third days while the remainder fishes the second and fourth days. The top two from each move directly to the championship round. With scores zeroed, the second through eighth finishers in both preliminary rounds will compete in a one-day knockout round with the top eight moving on to the championship, where everyone again starts the day with zero weight.
The tournament will be headquartered out of The Villages Marina. Although there will not be daily weigh-ins, there will be a trophy presentation on Thursday.
Fans can watch the fishermen on the water. However, finding a favorite may be difficult because the field will be competing out of MLF boats instead of their own since it is considered an all-star event. For more information go online to majorleaguefishing.com/events/2022-heavy-hitters-lake-palestine/.