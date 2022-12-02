Now that we are beyond turkey leftovers and the Black Friday madness has subsided, it is time to get serious and really think about Christmas and presents for kids and grandkids.
While the world has changed a lot over the years, participation in outdoor activities like hunting and fishing are still good family options. And Christmas is still a good time to give a young hunter or fisherman their own gun or fishing tackle that they can enjoy in a family activity for years to come.
Buying for a young hunter is a lot more difficult than for a fisherman. It starts with the age-old question of how old do they need to be to have a rifle or shotgun and goes to what type.
There is no official answer to either question. My take on the first is that it is different for every child, and begins with two questions, how mature are they and how big are they.
Putting a gun in anyone’s hands should involve the question of maturity. In the case of a rifle or shotgun for hunting they have one purpose, and that is to kill game. Getting a child started means they not only have to be mature enough to be taught safely how to handle a deadly weapon, but they also need to be mentally ready to kill something.
As dads, we sometimes get over-anxious about wanting our children to join us in the field and to watch them take their first game. Sometimes those feelings need to be tempered and some hard questions asked. There are cases where waiting a year or two is not a bad idea.
If a child is mature enough to hunt, the next question is are they big enough to handle a gun.
While there are a number of youth model shotguns and rifles on the market, the truth is that with the exception of a youth .22, most are inferior products that kick like the proverbial mule and can sour a youth on hunting. I learned that the hard way.
That said there are models designed for kids that can handle a bigger frame and in even fewer occasions conversion kits that can be swapped out to make a full-sized gun into a gun for a smaller hunter, and then switched back as they grow up.
The next question then is what gauge or caliber do you put a young hunter in. Starting with shotguns I will give you my do-not-use suggestion first, and that would be a .410-bore. The .410 is an expert’s gun, not a youth gun. A young hunter is just going to get discouraged using one.
Look more toward a 28, a light kicking gun that can be used to hunt almost anything from dove to turkey, or a 20 gauge. The one downside of the .28 is ammunition. It can seldom be bought off the shelf at big box sporting goods or discount stores, and it is going to cost a lot more. Unlike the .410, however, the 28 is a versatile gauge that will be good for a lifetime.
The 20-gauge is universal. Shells are easy to find and it can be used for any type of hunting and something that can be used until the barrel is blown out.
On the rifle side I am biased against everything from .243 down if the gun is going to be used for deer hunting. Yes, a .243 will knock down a doe, but there have been way too many rutting bucks disappear after being shot with one of the lighter calibers. If you do not mind hiring a tracking dog, go for it. If you want an easier recovery look at the larger calibers that can be used for decades to come and used on multiple species.
When it comes to outfitting a rifle the adage of spending the most you can on the optics is sage advice. There are a lot of rifles on the market that are accurate under hunting conditions, but there are also a lot of scopes that will prevent those rifles from ever performing their best.
I like the versatility of a 3x9 scope for Texas hunting and prefer the 50 mm optics because of their light-gathering capability. That set-up may not be practical for a youth rifle, but at least consider the 3X9 optics in a premium brand using good rings and mounts.
Noise suppressors and secondary market recoil reducing pads can also make larger calibers more manageable for smaller hunters.
When it comes to fishing equipment, the search can be easier because the costs are not as high. Like with hunting, first determine what kind of fishing the young fisherman is going to do and build a rig around that.
Bass fishing equipment has changed a lot over the years, and for a starter rig there are a lot of options. Some of those, again using brand names, can be picked up at discount stores for a reasonable price. A lot of them are similar to their top shelf brands with a few component changes, but more than capable of providing a good day’s fishing.
The same can be said for rods. There are a lot of multi-purpose rods for under $100 that are a good starting point for anyone.