There is more to the spring turkey season than turkey hunting. You might call it the opening of the 2023 deer season.
Sure, the last season just ended, but deer hunting is the 600-pound gorilla in the room. Hunters may have one eye looking for turkeys, but the other is always searching for deer.
For those who are not taking advantage of being on the lease now to put out protein or make sure cameras are running to chronicle deer numbers and antler growth, their next opportunity may not come around until dove season in September.
It may be fortunate that hunters are armed with shotguns instead of rifles right now because in some counties to the west, they are not seeing the deer they are accustomed to. Of course, many experienced that last season with hunters saying harvest numbers dropped 50% or more in some locations.
“Harvest numbers will be down this year. I am not sure how much, but it should be noticeable,” said Alan Cain, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department deer program leader. “There are multiple reasons, everything from good acorn crops in some areas and green weeds in others that altered deer movement so they weren’t frequenting feeders.”
The biologist added that antler quality was down significantly because of drought and poor spring conditions, causing some hunters to pass on taking bucks that were not up to par.
“And fawn crops were down so folks were not harvesting does with the thoughts of trying to rebuild numbers impacted by drought,” Cain explained.
While it is pretty easy to following the weather dots to see what has caused the herd decline, record freezing in 2021, drought and more cold before and since, the rumor mill is ripe with all sorts of theories and ideas of what is going on. The simple truth is when there are already too many mouths to feed and Mother Nature takes away even more of the food, something has to give and that is going to be the loss of weaker animals and reduced births.
“The lower densities can be a blessing in some areas by bringing deer populations in line with what the habitat can and should be supporting. But once the numbers are right for an area, hunters and landowners need to be planful of their harvest to ensure adequate production each year to sustain the population,” Cain said.
Although it is generally out of lease hunters’ hands, he said now is also the time to be thinking about habitat management practices going forward.
“Simple practices such as rotational grazing to give pastures a rest and maintain cover, especially fawning cover, supplemental water sources and good distribution of those sources in drier climates in South Texas, Trans Pecos and the Hill Country, and be planful of any brush management practices that will impact native shrub species desired by deer,” Cain said.
In East Texas, hunters who have food plots on their clubs can help not only their herd health but also antler growth by sewing spring food plots. Since they are not for attracting deer, spring food plots can be much larger, and planting clovers and forage cowpeas provide needed protein cheaper than out of a sack.
Population dips are not uncommon in Texas, although the state has generally been on a pretty good run until recently. Depending on range and herd condition, the bounce-back could come rapidly.
“Populations can rebuild fairly quickly, two to five years, for areas with densities below carrying capacity. Obviously, we’d need some good rainfall years multiple years in a row, which we haven’t had anything consistent the last three to five years,” Cain said.
He added right now he is not overly concerned about any eco-region in the state, but biologists are watching population trends.
There is one exception, but its population decline, while weather related, is a completely different issue.
“One area that probably hasn’t recovered is the ‘Anthrax Area’ around Sonora, Ozona, Rocksprings that saw a big outbreak in 2019 followed by drought in that region. Regulatory surveys indicated a 50% reduction in the population after that anthrax outbreak and it hasn’t recovered to pre-anthrax levels with drought playing a role in that recovery. However, this is one of those areas that needed to see populations reduced a bit to bring it more in line with natural carrying capacity of the land,” Cain said.
Anthrax bacteria exist in much of the state, but outbreaks are more common in southwest Texas. Dieoffs typically happen in summer months following periods of rain and drought when the spores are surface bound or found on low-growing vegetation eaten by livestock and wildlife.
The good news is the next deer season is just six months away, and with the right amount of rain at the right time in any pasture, the next trophy could be waiting.