In July I challenged state Sen. Bryan Hughes to a debate in Tyler on rural health care and Texas’ coronavirus response. He didn’t answer — but I wasn’t surprised.
He knows the coronavirus pandemic has laid bare the challenges facing East Texas hospitals and health care providers. He knows Austin has failed us.
For too long, Sen. Hughes and Texas’ leadership allowed our hospitals to suffer and coverage prices to skyrocket. More than 105,000 people were uninsured in East Texas before the pandemic, and in the last six years, four hospitals have closed, forcing people to travel farther for basic medical care. At the same time, wages are too low for working families, and it’s too hard to get affordable health insurance.
Families are wondering how they’ll pay for a doctor’s visit during a pandemic. They’re worried about the bill if they end up in the hospital. They’re scrambling to find health insurance because they lost their jobs. No East Texan should ever have to worry about these issues — especially during a pandemic. We must do more to provide better health care and stability.
This week, I hosted a town hall with rural health care providers from across East Texas. Their messages were clear: East Texas needs more hospitals, and working families need affordable health insurance.
When I’m elected to Texas Senate District 1, I will fight to expand Medicaid, which health care providers of all political stripes support. I will also take on insurance companies who don’t serve the people but instead line their pockets with East Texans’ hard-earned money.
I will improve primary care residency programs in East Texas — including supporting the proposed medical school at UT Tyler — so that we train health care professionals in East Texas. We must also provide incentives for primary care physicians to stay in the region by building long-term economic opportunities, adequately funding our public schools and expanding broadband access.
East Texas deserves leaders who will work to ensure every Texan is given proper guidance and direction so we can safely return to work and school. Unfortunately, our leaders can’t seem to make those hard decisions.
I know our health care system is strained. I’ve worked in public health for more than 10 years, and I’ve seen firsthand how our leaders have failed working people. That’s why I got into this race.
Sen. Hughes has been in the Texas Legislature since 2003. So I have to ask: What is he waiting on before he acts? Why hasn’t he done anything to help?
Audrey Spanko is a candidate for Texas Senate District 1, which includes 16 counties in East Texas. Learn more at www.audreyspanko.com.