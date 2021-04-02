Jimmy Buffett decided to sing a song in 1978 with a subject that many people thought about, but few were brave enough to stake a stance on.
Cheeseburgers.
Listening to his Son of a Sailor album, “Cheeseburger in Paradise” was a hit in my mind, even though it only reached No. 32 on the charts. However, the brilliance of singing about a cheeseburger resonated so much with fans that it was the first song on his greatest hits album in 1985. In fact, he performs the song about cheeseburgers after his hit Margaritaville during concerts.
We recently featured a bucket list of 15 places to get a burger in East Texas on the cover of our ETX View magazine. I knew it would be popular, but I had no idea how popular it would be online and turn into day-trippers for so many.
A few decades ago, a newspaper I worked at ran a front page photo of a burger and asked the readers to rank the top 10 in the city from a list. The No. 1 burger was a write-in from a diner. The place had a line out the door at lunch that day.
When our staff was putting together the bucket list of 15 places to get a burger in East Texas, we had 60 places thrown into the mix. Getting it to 15 was not easy. It wasn’t a top 15 list, it was just 15 places you should plan a day-trip around.
When Jimmy Buffett sings, “Cheeseburger in paradise, Medium-rare with mustard’d be nice, Heaven on earth with an onion slice. Not too particular, not too precise,” the burger seems plain. He would love to see the burger stories and photos in this issue.
But he brings us all together when he sings, “I like mine with lettuce and tomato, Heinz 57 and french fried potatoes, Big kosher pickle and a cold draft beer, Well, good God almighty which way do I steer? For my, cheeseburger in paradise!”
He is correct. Like pizza and barbecue, there is something special about a burger. We grill at home and we buy them at fast food establishments.
How many times have you been at a fine-dining establishment and your eyes and heart wander from entrees to the section titled, “Burgers?”
Like the finest steak on the menu, you get to pick how you want your cheeseburger cooked. And the person taking your order always says “excellent choice” to a burger.
I was at Rick’s on the Square the other day and two patrons were at the bar thumbing through the magazine as the cover photo was the California Burger from Rick’s. Suddenly, four people ordered it. However, the conversations after the magazine came out were my favorites. Readers said you have to try “the burger joint in New Boston,” and Kizer’s Grill, Boonies in Kilgore and Charburger in Kilgore.
A lot of people liked going to Marshall to try Fugler’s Bubba Burger. Families posted that they made it an annual pilgrimage from out of state. I was ordered to try the Prime 10 burger at Prime 102 in Tyler and I was shocked how good it was.
A lot of people are just getting back in the swing of things when it comes to going out and traveling, but one thing we have been able to do the past year is eat!
I hope you join me in checking out as many locally-owned burger joints as possible.
Visiting once is great, but the second time is paradise.
John Anderson is the regional editor. He can be reached at janderson@mrobertsmedia.com