This is the time of year that has bass fishermen seeing red. Mid-winter is the prime time of the year that fishermen pull their red lures out of the tackle box.
Through the years the timing of red bait usage has been tied to the seasonal appearance of crawfish. It is when the water temperature reaches the 50s that the freshwater crustaceans are leaving their winter homes. There is just one problem.
“For the most part, the only truly red crawfish I have ever seen were recently dumped out of boiling water and into a cooler,” said Jake Norman, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Inland Fisheries biologist. “While it’s not uncommon for crawfish to display some shades of dark red, or at least red dots around their claws, most in southern reservoirs still have a dark olive to green pumpkin appearance this time of year.”
While there is no science for or against, Norman believes red works into the early spring because it draws a natural reaction strike.
“If the success of red was purely from that of mimicking crawfish, there would be more use of Texas rigged red craw-imitations this time of year. The success is more from the style of baits that draw reaction strikes this time of year, and the color is often a secondary factor, if a factor at all,” said Norman, an avid fishermen. He added that red is the first color to disappear in the water column adding to doubts color plays a significant role.
Lake Fork fishing guide and former BASS Elite series fisherman James Niggemeyer is a proponent of mid-winter red, but while he is not sure why it works he also does not buy into the crawfish theory either, though most red-colored baits are named after the mudbugs.
“I generally start reaching for the red starting the first of the year and will fish it until spawn,” explained Niggemeyer. “It is not that it is not good the rest of the year, but I am leaning on the red color when the water temperature is in the low to mid 50s. When it gets in the high 50s, it is a loose framework. It could be good into the 70s.”
When talking about red lures, the first that jumps into mind is a Bill Lewis Rat-L-Trap, a lipless crankbait that has been around since the 1960s. It, along with shallow-water crankbaits and bladed jigs, makes up Niggemeyer’s go-to of winter red lures. That is not to say other options like spinners do not work.
The Trap has always had a strong following in Texas, especially on Toledo Bend and Sam Rayburn, but has worked everywhere.
The Rat-L-Trap was not the first lipless crankbait to market. Others such as the Hot Spot, Pico Perch and Bayou Boogie had already found their niche in the market before the Rat-L-Trap. However, while the others ran silently, the internal BBs gave the Trap its unique rattle sound and by the 1970s it owned the market.
With dozens of red options across the choice of lures, Niggemeyer has narrowed the field down to three top choices.
“The colors I like are Red Shad, Newberry Craw and Rayburn Red Craw. Sometimes you don’t want to go with a bright red so I go with a more natural color like the Newberry Craw,” said Niggemeyer, who counts Rat-L-Trap as one of his sponsors.
He said the colors may need to be tweaked depending on water quality. For example he might switch to a Red Tiger, a red with chartreuse belly, in stained water.
Although the tendency is to fish deeper water during the winter months, Niggemeyer fishes shallow while sitting in deeper depths. Part of the reason is that the lures he uses are geared to shallow water. Another is that is where the fish are.
“When you think winter, a lot of people think you have to fish deep. Mark Pack once told me that starting Christmas the fish switch from a winter fish and have their sights toward pre-spawn mode. That is when you can throw reds,” Niggemeyer said.
The guide said he is looking at water less than 6 or so feet deeper, maybe a little deeper if over grass. His theory for casting from deeper water into shallow is that the bass often move vertically in the water column from slightly deeper depths into feeding areas.
When retrieving the lure he keeps a steady retrieve, maybe stopping once or twice to let the lure drop some. He has also found that when conditions are overcast, a fish is going to go farther for the bait. When it is clear, a precise cast is necessary.
The red fad is more short-lived than the crawfish season in Texas. Come April, red baits are usually gone until the coldest weather returns again in the winter.
For more information on fishing Lake Fork, Palestine or Athens with Niggemeyer, call 903-312-0780 or go online to jamesniggemeyer.com .