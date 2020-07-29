All lives matter, not because we are young or old; rich or poor; educated or not; woman or man; married, single or divorced; straight or gay; red, yellow, black or white, but because we are all commanded to love one another.
Today was another one of those “aha” days that further opened my mind, eyes and heart to the fact that all lives matter. We do not know the numbers of our days that we will actually have to live our lives.
My task was simple today. I was to take my 9-year-old grandson to the city park tennis center for a tennis clinic for younger children. Now mind you, our city tennis center is quite diverse — our instructors are Croatian; the front desk is handled by students with part-time summer jobs; there are people of various ages from young to old who play; and there are people of many nationalities and colors.
While waiting for the clinic to begin, my grandson and I were sitting on benches under the outdoor shaded pavilion where at least a slight breeze was blowing to cool the hot summer afternoon temperature of 94 degrees. The tennis court on our west side was occupied by four women playing doubles in the hot afternoon sun. They were skilled players who were playing strong serve and volley games. The couple on the court on our east side were just winding up their playtime and were gathering their equipment to get ready to leave.
I noticed that the man was hot and drenched in sweat and had decided to change into a dry blue pullover shirt at courtside. In a flash of only a few seconds, I heard the man’s tennis partner screaming loudly as the man lost consciousness and dropped to the ground on the hot surface of the tennis court.
In an instant my first reaction was the thought that the man was having a heart attack and was going to need immediate assistance. I left my bench under the pavilion and yelled as loud as I could to the couple that I was coming to help. I knew that if I shouted loud enough that the women playing doubles would hear and also come to the rescue.
In a matter of seconds, I was courtside with the man, whom by this time had regained consciousness but was still lying on the hot court surface. A quick evaluation was that he had not had a heart attack, but likely was suffering from heat exhaustion and not too far from potential heat stroke.
The man’s partner, one of the doubles’ ladies and I were able to get the man off the hot ground and onto a nearby partially shaded bench to begin his cool down session. The other doubles’ ladies went inside the tennis center office and got ice to wrap in a towel to help begin cooling down his head, neck and body. After getting him stable, we were able to help him off the court area and move him under the pavilion where the slight breeze was still blowing through. Getting him further stabilized with Gatorade electrolytes, the couple was ready to leave the tennis center to return to the coolness of their home.
Never really having given any thought about the color of the man’s skin; his position in life; his political or religious affiliations; or any other criteria; I experienced a group of caring people coming together to assist a fellow human being in need in a possible life or death situation.
I walked the couple to their vehicle in the parking lot and got them safely secured inside for their trip home. As they were backing out of their parking space, my last words to the man were, “just remember people wearing blue shirts’ lives matter.” It is not the color of our skin, but instead it is that we are all given life by the same Creator and our purpose in each day that we live is to love one another.
Randall L. Davis is a retired oil and gas professional and lives in Tyler