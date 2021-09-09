OK, it is time for some good news. After going through an early winter drought, followed by a record freeze, a wet spring and relatively mild summer have resulted in a boon to Texas’ white-tailed deer statewide.
With the state’s archery-only and Managed Lands Deer permit season opening Oct. 2 and the regular season starting Nov. 6, hunters should be looking at one of those special years.
“Fawn survival is expected to be above average for much of the state as new vegetative growth provides excellent screening cover to help fawns avoid predators, hotter temperatures in August, and supplying does with ample nutrition to keep them in excellent condition during fawn rearing. Likewise, antler quality is expected to be above average for most regions of the state,” Alan Cain, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s deer program leader, said in his preseason forecast.
With an estimated 5 million-plus deer in the state, numbers are not the issue. An annual harvest that usually sits at 850,000 to a million only enhances the population by aiding fawn survival. Although it may sound counterintuitive to some, by harvesting deer one year it leaves more forage for the remaining herd and their offspring the next. That is especially important in years when food sources are sparse because of weather or overpopulation, and is a bonus in years with good habitat.
With 91 percent of the state facing drought-like conditions going into January 2021, the story could have been much different this fall had the weather not done a turnaround.
“If fawn recruitment predictions hold true, coupled with a good carryover of deer from the 2020 hunting season, landowners and hunters should expect to see an increase in the overall statewide population. Statewide fawn recruitment estimates average about 39 percent and this year we should expect to see fawning recruitment in the 45-50 percent range if not higher,” Cain explained.
If there is a problem with the statewide deer population, it is the age-old issue of too many does. According to TPWD, the adult sex ration is 3.3 does per buck, up slightly from the five-year average of 2.9 to 1. The problem has always been a buck harvest that exceeds that of antlerless deer. In 2020, the department estimated 53 percent of the harvest was bucks.
Part of the problem is simply that most hunters take just one deer a year because they do not have room in the freezer for more. So when they do pull the trigger, it is most likely to be at a buck.
Cain is calling for antler quality to be “well above average” statewide.
“Native forages vital to providing the quality nutrition bucks demand to produce an exceptional set of antlers were plentiful during critical antler growing months of April and May. These conditions were perpetuated into early August from additional early summer rains and should be more than enough to help bucks maximize antlers as they finish out the growing season,” the biologist explained.
However, hunters need to realize what is good in one area of the state is not the same in another area. Because of things like hunting shows and stories, many hunters have developed a skewed view of what is a trophy for where they hunt. It is all dependent on habitat, deer density, genetics and age structure.
Statewide, an average 3 1/2-year-old has scored 110 1/8 over the last 16 years. The average 4 1/2 has scored 120 2/8 and a 5 1/2-year-old and older has scored 126.
That is not the whole story.
When it comes to 3 1/2-year-olds, surprisingly Pineywoods (112 5/8) and Post Oak Savannah (112 2/8) bucks start better than South Texas deer (109 5/8). Only bucks in the Eastern Rolling Plains at 112 6/8 and Western Rolling Plains at 112 5/8 equal or exceed the Pineywoods and Post Oak average. The Cross Timbers produces a respectable 111 4/8 average, while the Edwards Plateau shows the issues of a deer population that in places is three times higher than other regions with a 101 7/8 average.
At 5 1/2-plus, however, the cream rises to the top and South Texas leads the way with a 133 6/8 average. The only region coming close is the Western Rolling Plains at 133 4/8. The Pineywoods average moved up to 127 3/8 and the Post Oak region grew to 123 7/8. Faring better is the Western Rolling Plains at 133 4/8 and the Eastern Rolling Plains at 129 3/8. Cross Timbers’ bucks improved with age to a 127 3/8 average while the Hill Country continued to lag at 118 6/8.
The good news is to get an average, that means there has to be a number of deer over that size along with some under to get that score. Restricted in range to a realistic maximum shot of 60 yards and most likely less, most bow hunters would be glad at a chance at this season’s above-average buck.