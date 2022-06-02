East Texas is dotted with quality lakes both large and small. While the larger lakes tend to get the most publicity, there are a lot of smaller reservoirs offering opportunity and variety.
While they cannot handle the pressure of large reservoirs, the smaller lakes are ideal for a variety of fishermen ranging from those in a modern bass boat to kayakers, flat-bottomed boats and shoreline fishing. They are also ideal for fishermen using gear ranging from traditional tackle to fly rods to inexpensive spincasters.
Some smaller lakes are sneaky good for bass, but others offer species often overlooked on the bigger lakes.
Here is a list of six of the best overall small lakes in East Texas. Like with the lists of bass lakes and large all-around lakes, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department biologist Tim Bister of Marshall, Todd Driscoll of Jasper and Jake Norman of Tyler nominated the lakes based on scientific data, fishermen reports and their own fishing experience.
1. Lake Tyler – At 4,500 acres combined, Lake Tyler is on the larger side of the smaller lakes in East Texas. Because it is actually two lakes connected by a channel, it seems like a pair of separate small lakes, with good bass, crappie and channel catfish fisheries, along with a more recently introduced white bass fishery.
“It just has pretty stable populations. It is one of my favorite lakes to crappie fish. It is easy to fish. You can go catch quality fish,” Norman said.
The biologist said the lake does not have the number of trophy bass some other East Texas lakes have, but it does have an abundance of fish.
“If you just want to go out and catch fish, it is hard not to do it on that lake,” he added.
From winter through spring, white bass are predictable on main lake points and flats.
There are no blue cats on Lake Tyler, but it does have good channel catfish.
“Channel catfish are pretty impressive. It is almost impossible not to catch all 18-inch fish or a couple above that,” Norman said.
2. Lake Timpson – Timpson certainly fits the definition of a small lake. At just 223 acres, the lake was impounded in Shelby County in 1956. However, it has some big fish for those interested in something other than bass.
“Timpson has a phenomenal sunfish population for redear or as the locals call them, shellcrackers. It amazes us on the number of fish 8- to 10-inches. It also has a phenomenal crappie population,” Driscoll said.
Because of its size and its sunfish, it is perfect for kayakers who like to fly fish.
3. Purtis Creek Lake – Purtis Creek is unusual because it is surrounded by a state park located in southern Van Zandt County.
The lake is 355 acres and is fishable by boat, kayak or shore. The lake is known for its bass, but has good crappie and channel fish.
“Of all the small lakes in my district, it is well-rounded. You can go anything fishing and catch something,” Norman said.
However, even though the lake is known for its bass and has produced four Toyota ShareLunkers over 13 pounds, Norman said fishermen should not expect to go there and catch trophy bass. But there is a chance.
Because it is a state park lake, fishermen are not required to have a license to fish Purtis Creek.
4. Mill Creek – Also located in Van Zandt County, Mill Creek is just 237 acres, but has produced some big bass and has a good crappie population.
Mill Creek has produced four Toyota ShareLunkers over 13 pounds, and that does not include the lake record 16.77 from 1990.
“Both (bass and crappie) are excellent. There is a lot of bank access and they have put in a lot of fishing piers out there. If you have a boat, it is not hard to put the trolling motor down and catch bass, and once you find the crappie they are easy to catch,” Norman said.
5. Lake Murvaul – At 3,400 acres, Murvaul is another larger-sized small lake. Located in Panola County near Carthage, the lake was impounded in 1958.
“In addition to being a great bass lake, anglers enjoy good catfish and crappie fishing,” Bister said.
The lake has black and white crappie, channel and flathead catfish and good redear sunfish.
6. Lake Quitman – At 814 acres, Lake Quitman was impounded in 1962 and is among a series of small Wood County lakes overshadowed by Lake Fork.
“It is kind of surprising for bass being a muddy lake overall,” Norman said.
He explained he is surprised by the number of 4- to 8-pound bass produced during tournaments.
Along with excellent crappie the lake also has good channel catfish.