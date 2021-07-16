As the top Little League baseball teams from the state fill close to 1,000 hotel rooms in Tyler this weekend, a lot of talk has been about going to Faulkner Park for the yearly look at best-of-the-best competing.
It’s fun to see kids, as young as 8, make incredible plays or put together great pitching and hitting performances.
But it’s also fun to remember the days of playing youth sports and the highs and lows that come with it.
I see the kids roll into a restaurant after practice with nice baseball pants, uniforms or dry-fit practice jerseys, matching backpacks and they all have their own bats (plural), helmet, batting gloves, position gloves and cleats neatly placed in the backpack and slung over each shoulder.
At age 8.
I remembered putting on a light gray T-shirt with black iron-on letters of the sponsor and a number on the back that would peel off from the dryer after the fourth game. The hat was foam in the front, mesh in the back and we would have to adjust it and snap it on the last hole. It seems leagues used to order all hats adult sizes and we had about 5 inches of plastic sticking out of the back of our hat.
Mom would have the jeans “most likely to have a hole in them from sliding” laid out. Those were our baseball pants. You would then slide a wood baseball bat from left to right through the handlebars without them getting caught in the black brake lines that always seems to be 4 feet too-much of wiring for the bike.
Then, the glove would fit over the knob of the bat and off to pedal 3 miles to the park for a game.
The damp bat bag coach threw down in the dirt next to the bench was always a treasure box to open. Sometimes there would be a new baseball inside, other times gently-used game balls from the last game. Each team got two batting helmets and four “runners” helmets, the ones that covered the ears and made you look like Princess Leia from “Star Wars.”
If you made it to first or second base, you would chuck the helmet to a first base coach who would chuck one of the “runner” helmets to you on the bases. If you didn’t want to wear one, you better hit a home run or a triple.
I guess the league spent all the money on trophies, but we didn’t care, we felt rich. You kept those T-shirt uniforms until they didn’t fit anymore. Unless your team came in last place, there was no way you wore that to school in the fall.
But the real gold in the bat treasure box was the silver aluminum bat. Each team got one. It was either an Adirondack or an Easton. By the second game, the writing on the bat was worn off from hitting the ball and scratching against the catcher gear in the bag.
They were heavy. So you would swing three bats on deck for two minutes. As a result, the aluminum, or steel monster, felt someone light for the next 30 seconds. If I didn’t get a hit in the first three pitches, that bat sat on my shoulder as I prayed for a walk because there was no way I could swing it.
It doesn’t matter the town, city or state, after a game it was off to a Dairy Queen, 7-Eleven, or the local store that had cold drinks, penny candy and baseball cards.
When I started coaching Little League, uniform pick-up night took a long time. Fitted hats, pants and of course, who gets which number and how do you decide.
But I noticed one cool thing that hadn’t changed. The concession stand behind the grandstand had an empty cardboard box that once held a case of soda filled with 35 hot dogs. Another box was filled with an assortment of chips and the final box was filled with, well, soda.
After a blowout, a close game or a game with a walk-off home run, the kids ran around to the back of the concession stand to get their snacks. Some games, the parents, umpires and coaches were “discussing” the final call or play.
Meanwhile, the teams were blended into one group, coming back with their hot dogs in one hand and the soda and chips in the palm of their baseball gloves, talking about everything but the game or final play.
Leading up to the state tournament in Tyler, I had a chance to talk to Texas Little League State Coordinator Joe Patterson. Little League added softball years ago and he enjoys that division as well because of the fun the kids have post game.
He stresses to get to this high of a level means all kids and teams are winners. He is right, but man, right up there with the memories of youth sports are the memories of a tough loss. Life starts throwing you curveballs at a young age.
I’m heading to Faulkner Park in Tyler this weekend to catch as many games as I can of the different age brackets.
I’m going to hit up the concession stand and I’m going to tip my cap to as many kids as I can and say “good game.”
But most important, I’ll make sure I’m wearing a baseball T-shirt and a pair of jeans with a rip in the knee.
