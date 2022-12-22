It is the last minute and what stores are open are probably void of anything of value when it comes to Christmas presents for a child or grandchild.
So here is a simple suggestion for a stocking stuffer -- a promise to take them outdoors. I am not talking about telling them to get in the backyard and play, I am talking about taking them on an adventure whether it is a hunting trip, fishing or a walk in the park.
I recently went hiking through Tyler State Park with my 3-year-old grandson, Hayden. I was not expecting much more than a way to burn off some of his youthful energy and use up what was left of mine.
I was surprised how good an experience it turned out to be. We walked several of the trails in the park, some long, some short, visited the lake and gave him a chance to romp around the playground for a while.
I have an app on my phone called Seek by iNaturalist that I used throughout the hike to identify various mushrooms, wildflowers, plants and trees we came across making it a learning experience for both of us.
Armed with peanut butter and crackers and bottles of water, we made a morning of it. Not surprisingly I found him asleep in his car seat not long after we were out the front gate.
Tyler State Park is just one of a number of state parks in the area that can become an adventure, and depending on their age, some are offering First Day Hikes on Jan. 1.
It doesn’t even have to be a state park. Walking around city parks, Caldwell Zoo or just down the street can be every bit the experience for a youngster.
What I did realize was I needed to ease up on the control. Sure I watched him to make sure he did not get lost, but if he wanted to run up a hill or down a trail, dig in the dirt or whatever, I let him go. The amount of dirt he wore home was a sign of how much he experienced. The next time I saw him, I asked him about going to the park with the playground where we normally go, but he asked if we could go back to the state park and hike the woods.
When it comes to fishing, there are several options that do not involve bass or require boat ownership. The first is trout fishing at state parks and city lakes around the state. The program by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/management/stocking/trout_stocking.phtml) is conducted each winter when the water is cool enough for the fish to survive. In some cases fishing gear is available, but it does not require much. In the way of bait, a can of whole corn or a bag of mini marshmallows can work wonders.
The best part is that at the state parks and some of the other sites a fishing license is not required.
A second option is to charter a guide for a crappie fishing trip or at some lakes for white bass and hybrids. The thing that makes both of those options enticing is that they provide more action than a typical day bass fishing. With modern fish finders, guides are more likely to be able to put their fishermen on fish, and for youth more accustomed to video games, watching the fish react to the lures on the screen will add to the experience.
White bass and hybrids offer a different type of fishing with casting often a bigger part of the day. Both offer a bigger tug on the line than crappie, so that is a plus as well.
Fishing for any crappie, white bass or hybrids can also be more fun because you can take more fish home to eat.
A last-minute hunt without having a deer lease or a duck hunter in the family can be difficult but not impossible. A lot of landowners need doe harvested and like giving young hunters the chance either through MLD permits or the Jan. 2-15 youth season.
There are also upland preserves that offered quail hunting, and if nothing else keep an eye toward the spring squirrel season or next September’s dove season. We have gotten away from small game hunting even though it remains the best entry for young hunters to get into the sport.
Other options include skeet, five-stand or sporting clays, all of which offer a learning experience as well as being very social and a great family outing.
If all else fails, there is still blinking. If you have the right location, that can be done with a .22 and a can. In more confined spaces, set up a range safely using a pellet or BB gun.
No matter what you chose or when you do it, a day outdoors is a great present.