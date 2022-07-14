Looking for an inflation fighter? How about becoming a locavore and collecting your own meat for the dinner table.
True, if you go the traditional route of getting on a lease, it might not actually be a money saver -- but there is another option. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has opened the application process for this year’s public hunting program. There are more than 10,000 permits across 62 categories being offered to hunters. The best part is that application fees range from $3 to $10 and at most hunts cost $80 to $130. However, there are hunts, including youth-only hunts, that are free.
TPWD’s public hunting program started in 1954 when 75 hunters were allowed to hunt the Kerr Wildlife Management Area. Today’s program includes hunting on department wildlife management areas, state parks and private land, and includes drawings for U.S. Forest Service Antlerless Deer Permits for adult and youth hunts, e-Postcard hunts for hunters using the $48 Annual Public Hunting Permit and hunts conducted on nine National Wildlife Refuges in Texas.
New locations being opened this year include the Powderhorn State Park in Calhoun County, Devil’s Sinkhole State Natural Area and Lost Maples, Village Creek, and Stephen F. Austin state parks. On federal land there will also be hunts on the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge and new categories for antlerless deer and alligator on other federal refuges.
While the undeveloped Powderhorn State Park is new to the list, hunts on the adjacent Powderhorn Wildlife Management Area have been on the menu several years and quickly became highly sought after because of an exotic found on the property.
“I think this is the third season we have hunted the Powderhorn WMA and this is the first year that the new Powderhorn State Park will conduct its first drawn youth hunt,” said Kelly Edmiston, TPWD Public Hunting Program coordinator. “Everyone is pretty excited about it. Powderhorn has become very popular since it opened probably because of the exotic Sambar included in the bag limit for the hunts. It is a really large animal, or it can be.”
Sambar are a southern Asian species that resemble an elk and in their native habitat can weigh more than 1,000 pounds.
In all, hunts in four categories will be conducted at Powderhorn -- exotic, gun deer either sex, spring turkey and youth-only deer either sex.
Exotic hunts at Mason Mountain WMA are also popular with hunters, especially for gemsbok and Scimitar-horned oryx.
“Exotics are a very popular category. Some of those hunters are just wanting to supplement their hunting. It gives them a chance to hunt something different. They may have a place to hunt deer, and this gives them a chance to hunt something not on their lease,” Edmiston said.
Deer hunts are the most popular offerings, and some for trophies can take years to get drawn for. Hunts on well-known areas like the Chaparral WMA in South Texas and even the Engeling Area in East Texas can be especially hard, but hunts for antlerless deer sometimes go unused.
“Even after everything we do, we have a deadline and anyone that doesn’t accept a hunt by the deadline we make another pass. There are still standby opportunities. You can scout our hunts by what you are looking for, and if there is a place close to you, you can call about a week in advance and ask if they have any standby hunts,” Edmiston said.
The program also has 1,500 youth-only hunt positions this season and another 245 youth-only antlerless deer permits on National Forest WMAs within the Annual Public Hunting Walk-in Program.
Last year just over 48,000 applied for hunts. While it is popular with Texans it also attracts out-of-state hunters. Just over 4% of the applicants last season were from outside the state.
“The program is pretty well known. We have had entries from just about every state but Rhode Island, but I am still hopeful,” Edmiston said.
The first application deadline is Aug. 1 for alligator hunts, pronghorn and private land dove hunting. A second deadline is Aug. 15 for archery deer, general exotic and javelina. Other deadlines fall on the 1st and 15th monthly until Nov. 1.
For more information and applications go online to tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/hunt/public/public_hunt_drawing/.