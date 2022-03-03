Major League Fishing’s 80 pros have packed up and moved from Texas on their way to Lewis Smith Lake, Alabama, for the next stage of their season.
They left Lake Fork a little bruised and battered by high winds and cold weather, but neither they nor the lake disappointed.
Waco’s Alton Jones Jr. won the Toro Stage Two Pro Tour tournament for his first MLF championship and the top prize of $100,000. With 46-2, the 29-year-old won by a mere 10 ounces over Texan Dakota Ebare, who finished second on the first and second day of group competition, in the knockout round and ultimately the championship.
Jacob Wheeler of Tennessee was third with 44 pounds. Casey Ashley of South Carolina was fourth and Jones’ father, Alton Jones Sr., finished fifth.
The tournament, which included two days of practice and six days of competition, was a fisherman’s nightmare weather-wise. Practice days were highlighted by cold, wet and windy conditions, but when the four days of qualifying began it switched to warm and windy. The final two rounds came on the heels of a cold front, and while it didn’t snow the daily temperatures went from lows in the 20s to highs in the 30s.
And just for grins the lake is down 6 ½ feet, making it uncharted waters even for those who have fished Fork in the past.
The tournament was classic Lake Fork the first four days with Wheeler winning Group A catching 30 bass 2-pound or larger for 121 pounds. Jones Sr. won Group B with 28 bass weighing 117-1. Jones had 80-7 on Sunday, his group’s first day on the water, but with the weather changing and water temperature dropping 4 degrees between morning and afternoon, he only boated 36 on Day 2.
The knockout round was shortened from three periods to two by extreme sub-freezing temperatures and rain causing equipment to freeze. However, that did not slow the action with Junior winning the day with 12 bass weighing 52-3. His best was a 5-12.
Most of the action was on jerkbaits and square-billed cranks working shallow or medium depths around timber. During the first five days of competition, the pros boated three 10s and two 11s, with an 11-2 the largest. In all there were 237 5s or better caught before the final round.
The weather and dangerous conditions on the roads and water resulted in the final round being pushed from Thursday to Friday.
“I don’t think it made a difference,” Junior said of the day off. “It was tougher on everybody because the water temperature had another day to drop. I am not sure it had an impact on the event. Everyone’s fish might have been better, but mine would have been better, too.”
His knockout round success came in Little Caney Creek where he had found bass staging to spawn.
“With what I did in knockout round I knew I was committed to there. I started on the edge of the creek channel and worked all the way back. My deepest catch was in 6- to 7-feet and my shallowest was in 1 foot,” Jones said.
Even with the water temperature dropping more than 10 degrees between Tuesday and Friday, he knew the fish would still be there.
Jones started the tournament using a flat-sided crankbait, but was not able to fish it like he wanted because of the stumps. He switched to KVD 1.5 and 2.5 square bills and was able to get through the timber with enough speed, but was not getting the depth he needed.
That is when he borrowed a pair of red custom painted square bills from competitor Jason Lee. They worked perfectly. However, to get more for the final round he had to promise Lee’s wife, Kristen, he would buy them supper during this week’s Alabama stop.
Junior was the first and last fisherman on the board in the final’s first round. His first bass of the morning was a 2-15 followed by a 6-2. With just over two minutes left in the period he hooked a 5-12, giving him the lead with 27-6.
After leading much of the period, Brookeland’s Dakota Ebare was second with five bass weighing 21-7, including a 5-14 big bass.
The field only boated 31 fish the first period, with the largest being Senior’s 7-5. He finished the period in third with three bass weighing 18-1, all while slow rolling a white spinner.
There were just 26 bass boated in the second period with Junior and Ebare still one/two, with 43-10 and 34-3, respectively, but Wheeler had moved into third with 33-9. Zach Birge had the big fish of the period with an 8-1.
In the first 10 minutes of the final period Ebare caught two bass, a 4-13 and 6-8, to take the lead with 45-8. He got a boost with the 6-pounder that still had the tail of another fish it had just eaten sticking out of its mouth when it took Ebare’s lure.
Five minutes later, however, Jones regained the lead for good with a 2-8.
As it turned out, that would be the only catches in the period for the two Texans, who knew Wheeler was making a late charge with a 2-11 18 minutes into the period and a 3-12 that came with just 30 minutes left. Wheeler was targeting bass around brush piles, but never caught another fish.
“It was nerve racking. It was kind of all a blur,” Jones said of the last hour. “I was nervous. My casts weren’t as good as they were, and I was fishing faster than I should be.”
He said a little prayer just before the last period not to catch a big bass, but to not be stressed, to enjoy the experience and be at peace with whatever the outcome.
With the help of MLF’s Scoretracker, he also kept tabs on Ebare and Wheeler. With Ebare being new to the tour, all he knew was that he was consistently catching big fish. Wheeler, he said, had a reputation of “breaking hearts” in tournaments.
But with daylight winding down and temperatures dropping, everyone’s fishing fell off the last 15 minutes and Alton Jones Jr. took home his first MLF trophy.
Thirty-two members of the Pro Tour return to East Texas April 9-14 for its General Tire Heavy Hitters tournament. Junior is one of the Texans in the field along with Takahiro Omori, but that is not going to provide him any advantage.
“I have never laid eyes on Palestine in my life, but I am excited to go there because I think it will fit my style and I like fishing that time of year,” Jones said.