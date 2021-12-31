Cullen Walker hit a career-high 34 points while adding 17 rebounds to power All Saints to a 59-54 win over crosstown rival Grace Community on Friday in a basketball game at Brookshire Gym.
It was the fourth game of the week for the Trojans, who also took part in the 67th Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic at Tyler Junior College. It was Walker's fourth double-double of the week — 22 points and 12 rebounds vs. Arp, 21 points, 12 rebounds vs. Tyler HEAT, and 17 points and 11 rebounds vs. Cumberland Academy.
Walker hit 20 points in the first half, staking the Trojans to a 29-23 advantage.
Grace battled back and took the lead after the third 46-45. All Saints outscored the Cougars, 14-8, in the final period for the five-point win.
Mill Walters had all of his six points in the pivotal fourth quarter.
Kole Crawford led Grace with 22 points.
Others scoring for All Saints were: Bryce Patrick (8), Drew Jackson (7), Paul Ceccoli (2) and Dawson Thames (2).
The Trojans were 13 of 21 from the free throw line. Walker had a 3-pointer.
Also scoring for Grace were: Darius Shankle (9), Cade Covington (9), Drew Gaddis (7), Tyler Hicks (5) and Brinton Loftis (2). Covington and Gaddis had two 3-pointers each.
The Cougars were 4 of 8 from the free throw line.
The Trojans are scheduled to host Carlisle on Jan. 7. JV is scheduled to start at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:30 p.m.
Grace is scheduled to visit Wills Point on Tuesday.