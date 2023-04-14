Men can, and should, help raise sexual assault awareness
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. A time for us each to examine the roles we play in both supporting survivors and working toward a future free of sexual violence.
There are many ways as a community we can collectively show support for survivors, but I would like to speak to men as a man myself. Men have powerful influence on other men in their lives, and especially on male youth we are role models to (intentionally or not). The way we act in everyday life or the way we use our voice, illustrates what values we hold as important. You may ask: “Why should I concern myself with sexual assault, I’m a good guy and I don’t support rape?”
The majority of men do not condone or commit sexual violence. Men are not exempt from sexual violence; they are survivors, too. As men, we can work to create a culture that empowers healthy masculinity to prevent sexual violence, and simultaneously makes it safe for male survivors to speak out.
It is important to start with educating ourselves on the impact, and using our voice. We can model healthy communication skills, honoring consent and respecting boundaries. We can use our social media platforms to promote support and/or combat victim-blaming narratives. We can organize and/or attend events to raise awareness. We can empower all men to be active bystanders.
“If you choose to do nothing, it’s a choice with consequences.” — Jackson Katz
Men, let’s not choose apathy and silence!
Jeremy Flowers
Tyler
Support teaching academics in inclusive classrooms
While Abbott fights for vouchers, here at home we need to support our superintendents and school board members and candidates who are standing up for public education.
While the far-right takes books from our shelves, we need to support our school board members and candidates who will make sure libraries remain sanctuaries of literary diversity, accurate information, and exploration of new ideas.
While Dan Patrick and Republicans in the Texas legislature fight to limit the free speech of Texas teachers and students, here at home we need to support school board members and candidates who will fight to ensure classrooms are places where accurate history and science are taught and discussed.
Public schools are for all of our children. Let’s support teaching academics in classrooms that are sanctuaries of compassion and inclusion.
Nancy Nichols
Tyler
Support your local animal shelter
April is Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month, and we all have an opportunity to improve the lives of homeless cats and dogs in our community. How? By helping your local animal shelter. With kitten season around the corner, pet shelters could use donations of food, toys, supplies, or simply your volunteer time.
Unfortunately, your local shelter isn’t getting much help from national animal groups like the ASPCA and Humane Society of the United States. Despite their names, these two organizations are not affiliated with local SPCAs and humane societies, and give little of the $500 million they raise every year to local shelters.
Local animal shelters work tirelessly to shelter, feed, and care for homeless pets in need, but they desperately need more support to continue their lifesaving work. Help a shelter near you today.
Will Coggin
Help Pet Shelters