They are an aged-old question I have probably been asked a hundred times over the years. How old should a kid be when they get their first gun, and what is the best caliber or gauge to start them with?
Of course, the question often comes up around Christmas because for some kids the gift of a shotgun brings a lifetime of memories. I know that seems odd to those leery of guns, hunting or both, but it is a tradition that is probably as old as Christmas in this country. I am not going to debate the merits of hunting, but teaching a youth how to bring home food, the importance of conservation to maintain wildlife, the bonding time with family and the other life lessons gained from hunting are still good things in my mind.
I went through the same dilemma of when and what with my sons Tristan and Thomas. In a way they were the guinea pigs for my answers over the years, and they are answers I still give today.
As for when, my answer does not involve a year. It all revolves around maturity, both mentally and physically.
The physical part is obvious. It doesn’t do a young potential hunter any good to give them a gun if they are not big enough to handle it. They are not going to be accurate or safe if they struggle to lift a shotgun to shoot it.
Now days there are a number of lockdown tripods that can be used with rifles making the young hunter steadier while aiming, but again if they cannot reach the trigger with the gun shouldered, or effectively see through the scope, what is the point.
More importantly is the mental maturity. Is the child mature enough to follow instructions and realize the gun is not a toy? Are they mature enough to shoot something, realizing they are providing meat for the table or helping conservation management?
If yes then it is time. If no or maybe, do not rush things.
When it comes to what to buy let’s start with what not to buy, a .410 shotgun. Ok, .410s have less recoil than anything else on the market, but in the hands of an expert a .410 is a fun shotgun because it is challenging. For everyone else, it is easily the hardest gun to be successful with. And shells run about $12 a box and up.
Ballistically .410s hold fewer pellets. A half-ounce shot load of No. 7 ½ shot in a .410 holds about 175 pellets. A one-ounce load for a 20-gauge holds twice as many. The result downrange is a flatter pattern creating a smaller kill zone.
Also, .410 game loads are typically 2 ½-inch shells that cut down the maximum effective range to about 25 yards.
I have the same opinion of single-shot shotguns. True the single shot is safer, but the guns are too light and kick like a mule.
I am an unabashed believer in 28-gauge shotguns, but I am not sure about them as a beginner’s gun.
The weight and recoil is perfect. The drawbacks come in the use of the gun for waterfowl and turkeys. The 28 will work, but like the .410 there may be some limitations for beginners. Another problem is that good waterfowl loads for a 28 cost about $3 per shell, which for a five-bird limit is not bad if they go five for five.
That leads to the next rung up the ladder, the 20 gauge. Less weight and kick than a 12 gauge, plenty of ammunition options and a variety of styles to choose from.
No matter if the hunter is starting with an over/under, pump or semi-automatic my suggestion is to limit them to two shells at a time for safety reasons and to learn how to wait on their target and not waste ammo.
When it comes to rifles there are a lot of choices in calibers. I have prejudices against two, the .243 and the .30-30. Both have been around forever and both have killed a lot of game, but the .243 is on the light side when it comes to knockdown power. The .30-30 has about half the downrange speed and drops like an anvil compared to others.
The good news for .243 or any others is that ammunition is much better today helping overcome deficiencies of the past.
Unlike shotguns where you might need more ammo the next day, with proper planning online buying opens the window to a lot of good calibers that ammunition may not be available for in every store.
Personally I would rather hunters start with a .264, its 6.5 Creedmoor or Grendel cousins, a 25.06, 7-08 or a host of other versatile calibers.
No matter what caliber, my rule has always been buy for the future, a gun they can grow into, and put as much if not more emphasis into a quality scope as you do the rifle.
Oh, and if you give the gift of a gun, also gift a hunter education course. The two go hand-in-hand.