Mount Vernon's NASCAR offense was a well-tuned machine that would make Kyle Larson proud.
The Tigers, snapping the ball within five seconds of the official placing the ball, scored a 57-30 win over Whitney on Thursday in a Class 3A Division I football playoff game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Mount Vernon never punted and totaled 34 first downs.
The offensive stars were quarterback Braden Bennett (17 of 25 passing attempts for 258 yards, 4 TD passes), running back Makenzie McGill (25 carries, 115 yards, 2 TDs) and wide receiver Caydon Coffman (9 catches, 152 yards, 4 TDs).
McGill scored on runs of 1 and 14 yards, while Bennett (18 run) and Quence McGill (8 run) added ground TDs. Makenzie McGill also had a two-point conversion run.
Bennett connected with Coffman with TD passes of 35, 36, 25 and 9 yards.
The Tigers (12-0) advance to play either Gladewater or Grandview next week. The game may be played at CTMF Rose Stadium on Friday.
The Wildcats conclude their season at 6-6.
Whitney had some offensive stars of its own, although the Wildcats used a more conservative approach, draining the play clock for most plays. The Wildcats had 26 first downs.
Quarterback Garrett Peacock threw for 401 yards and TD tosses of 27 (Orrin Green), 50 (Jairdyn Anderson) and 2 (Jaxon Montgomery).
Peacock also scored on an 8-yard dash with Carson Griffin booting a 27-yard field goal.
Green had eight receptions for 172 yards, while Montgomery had eight catches for 62 yards.