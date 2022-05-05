Senate Judiciary Chairman Joseph Biden Jr., of Delaware, left, speaks with Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Robert H. Bork on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 16, 1987. During the hearing Biden focused his questioning on Griswold v. Connecticut, a 1965 decision that allowed married couples to buy birth control. “If we tried to make this a referendum on abortion rights, for example, we’d lose," he wrote in his 2007 memoir, “Promises to Keep.”