Tokyo Olympic Games  

Friday, July 23

Archery

Mixed Team Final 2:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

3x3 Basketball

Preliminary Games 2:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

Beach Volleyball: Women

Switzerland vs. Germany 3:15 a.m. USA

Cycling: Men

Road Race 9 p.m. USA

Opening Ceremony

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad 5:55 a.m. NBC

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad (tape) 7 p.m. NBC

Rowing

Lightweight Double Sculls, Single Sculls, Double Sculls Repechages 6:30 p.m. USA

Soccer: Women

Sweden vs. Australia 3:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

Softball

U.S. vs. Mexico 1:10 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

Swimming

Session 1, Heats 5 a.m. (Sat) USA

Water Polo: Women

Japan vs. U.S. midnight NBCSN

 
 

