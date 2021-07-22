Tokyo Olympic Games
Friday, July 23
Archery
Mixed Team Final 2:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
3x3 Basketball
Preliminary Games 2:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
Beach Volleyball: Women
Switzerland vs. Germany 3:15 a.m. USA
Cycling: Men
Road Race 9 p.m. USA
Opening Ceremony
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad 5:55 a.m. NBC
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad (tape) 7 p.m. NBC
Rowing
Lightweight Double Sculls, Single Sculls, Double Sculls Repechages 6:30 p.m. USA
Soccer: Women
Sweden vs. Australia 3:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
Softball
U.S. vs. Mexico 1:10 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
Swimming
Session 1, Heats 5 a.m. (Sat) USA
Water Polo: Women
Japan vs. U.S. midnight NBCSN