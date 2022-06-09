OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma won its sixth Women’s College World Series title, beating Texas 10-5 to sweep the championship series on Thursday.
The Sooners won 16-1 on Wednesday.
It was a defensive battle between Oklahoma and Texas in Game 2 as both teams found themselves getting out of jams throughout the night — until a game-opening top of the fifth inning.
Oklahoma broke the 2-2 tie via a two-out rally which included an RBI double from Alyssa Brito and a three-run home run from Kinzie Hansen.
From there, the Sooners really stepped on the gas with a four-run sixth inning that included a sacrifice fly that scored Tiare Jennings and a three-run homer from Grace Lyons.
With the rally, the Sooners set a new WCWS tournament record for runs scored with 64. Texas would go on to tack on three more runs in the bottom of the seventh with a three-run home run from Mia Scott.
The Longhorns were the first unseeded team to reach the CWS final. Texas ends its season at 47-22-1 with Oklahoma compiling a 59-3 mark.
In the first game on Wednesday, Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings each hit two home runs.
Alo’s second homer was her 34th of the season, matching the Oklahoma school record she set last season.