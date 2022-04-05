The National Weather Service on Tuesday was surveying storm damage in Whitehouse to determine exact details of a weather event that left one person dead and damaged at least a dozen homes.
W.M. Solomon, 71, of Whitehouse, was killed in the storm after officials said strong winds pushed a large tree into his home.
Whitehouse Fire Chief Madison Johnson announced the fatality early Tuesday morning then released Solomon's name during a media briefing later that afternoon, where he and Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley provided more details about the overnight storm.
The storm caused significant damage to at least 12 homes in Whitehouse and several others had minor damage, Johnson said.
Wilson said Solomon's death was an isolated incident and there were no other injuries or casualties as a result of the storm.
"Our prayers are with the citizen that we lost ..." Wansley said. "We lost a neighbor, we lost a friend, we lost a citizen of Whitehouse and we’re in mourning over that loss."
Solomon's official cause of death has not been determined as of Tuesday afternoon.
As crews continue to restore power, clear debris and repair downed lines, Johnson advised residents to use extreme caution. He said it's smart to assume any wire on the ground as a live wire and to "stay away, period."
He also advised remaining wary of your surroundings once power is fully restored.
A formal disaster declaration has not been declared, Johnson said on Tuesday, as the event was not of a magnitude that would fit the criteria for the declaration.
"The weather event itself was very confined, contained to about a mile or mile and a half radius in the southeastern portion of the city," Johnson said.
Johnson also noted the city of Whitehouse had resumed its normal operations on Tuesday afternoon and is confident by today all operations will be back to normal for the municipality.
There will be extra limb and brush pickups this week to help clear debris from homes.
Johnson and Wansley both expressed gratitude to all agencies involved in the "team effort" of responding to the storm's aftermath, including the Red Cross, Whitehouse Ministerial Alliance, Whitehouse ISD, Smith County officials and crews, Oncor, the National Weather Service, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas of Parks and Wildlife and more.
Wansley added he is proud of how the city responded and gave credit to the city and county's disaster plans that can be put into action in a moment's notice when weather events such as this occur.
Smith County Road and Bridge crews, along with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Marshal’s Office, aided Whitehouse in the middle of the night, according to officials.
“I want to thank all of the road and bridge department, law enforcement, first responders and emergency management personnel in the City of Whitehouse for their quick and diligent work in responding to this severe weather event overnight,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “I am devastated that a life was lost during this event, and my prayers will be with the family of the lost and those displaced as we continue to work through this situation.”
Wansley also said he is thankful Whitehouse is such a tight-knit community with supportive residents. He said when he was driving around with police officers early Tuesday morning, he witnessed several residents stop and ask how they could help their neighbors.
"You can't ask for a better community when your back is against the wall than the city of Whitehouse," Wansley said. "We look for ways to help each other."
Other areas of Smith County
Other areas of Smith County were also affected by the overnight storms, including the Tyler area and other nearby cities and communities.
Early Tuesday morning, at least 21 county roads in Smith County were reported as impassable but by the afternoon, all county roads had been cleared.
Officials advise to still use caution and be on the lookout for any debris or downed limbs throughout the county.
Tyler was affected by the storm with downed trees, debris and power outages.
Early Tuesday morning, at least 10 traffic signals at city intersections were without power and there were at least 33 downed trees reported in the city.
The city expected power would be restored to all city traffic signals by 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
City officials advised that some signals may experience delays due to the misalignment of detection cameras that were moved by the high winds. The department was working Tuesday afternoon to realign the cameras.
City streets, including Driftwood Lane, Wilder Way Road, Wilder Woods, Quail Creek Drive, Covey Lane and Cherokee Trail all remained closed as of Tuesday afternoon.
There was also some damage to city parks, with downed limbs and fence damage. The city advises caution at Hillside Park, Legacy Trail, Southside Park Trail as well as at the Goodman-LeGrand Museum and Garden, Oakwood Cemetery and Rose Hill Cemetery.
The Rose Rudman Recreational Trail between Reick Road and East Grande Boulevard is closed until further notice due to downed trees and storm damage.
Tyler residents can report flooded streets, potholes, sinkholes, downed trees, stormwater issues and drainage issues using the free "MyTyler" phone App or by calling the Streets Department at (903) 531-1393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000 during non-business hours.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, power has been restored to thousands of homes throughout the county but thousands more remained without power as crews worked diligently to restore it.
Rusk, Henderson and Van Zandt counties also saw some damage and power outages as a result of the storm.