Two people were hospitalized and three others were arrested following a shooting at a Smith County trail ride event.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 13943 CR 46, also known as Old New Harmony Rd., by Spring Creek Baptist Church. Multiple law enforcement agencies also responded to assist due to the number of people at the event.
Officials say the following were arrested on scene:
- Sir Ricardel Oritz, 29, of Tyler — Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; Released on $20,000 bond
- Israel Allen Ortiz, 27, of Tyler — Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, parole violation; Released on $20,000 bond
- Jakeithon Marcilous Medlock, 26, of Tyler — Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; Released on $20,000 bond
The SCSO says they three suspects are felons and were found to have had five handguns between them.
The victims were taken to Tyler-area hospitals. One person was released overnight and the other is still hospitalized. Their injuries are non-life threatening.
This isn’t the first time a shooting has broken out at a local trail ride.
In June 2022, five people were shot at a trail ride event off FM 2767. The victims were taken to separate area hospitals, with one being flown to a Tyler medical center for treatment after being shot in the face.
Prior to that, in July 2020, four people were shot during a trail ride on FM 1798 in the Mt. Enterprise area of Rusk County.