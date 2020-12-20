Zedic Alonzo “Zeke” Davis
TYLER — A graveside service for Zeke Davis will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning at Fairway Garden of Memories Cemetery, with viewing to start at 9:00 a.m. Pastor, and his brother, Harold Davis will officiate, under the direction of Hilliard Funeral Home.
Zedic Alonzo Davis was born August 27, 1937 on the Neches River bottom, in the Carroll Community of Smith County, to the late King Kelly Davis and Birdie Fay Stanley Davis. He was in the Van ISD graduating class of 1955 and served in the U.S. Air Force as a Sergeant (1955-1959). He obtained a civil engineering degree from TJC in 1963. He worked as a draftsman for Sun Oil for 26 years (1964-1990), and retired at the age of 65 from Henderson County Tax Appraisal District (1990-2002).
Mr. Davis passed away at the age of 83 on December 18, 2020 at The Hospice of East Texas in Tyler. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Lee Davis; sister, Hazel Hicks; nephew, Jason Powell; and brothers-in-law, Wesley Whitley and Charley Hicks.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Francille Davis; son, Strom S. Davis; granddaughter, Sarah Davis; brother, Harold Davis and wife, Marilyn; sister, Pauline Whitley; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the love and care from the staff of The Hospice of East Texas and UT Health Tyler.
