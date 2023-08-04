Yvonne Marie Humphrey
TYLER — Memorial services for Yvonne Marie Humphrey (Grammy) , 54 of Tyler, are at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Lloyd James Funeral Home with Rev. Chuck Ward officiating.
Yvonne passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023 in Tyler. She was born August 11, 1968 in Trenton, New Jersey to Thomas J. and Susan Zcap Smith. She was known as being the light to her grandchildren. She had the most welcoming energy to anyone she met. She was always positive, never afraid to smile. She loved to crotchet blankets and different things. She loved to cook and have family gatherings. She always had hugs to give and she was the peace in our family. She leaves behind the love of her life and husband, Eugene Asay, Jr. ; sons, William, Sean and Joseph; daughter, Dana and grandbabies, Skyler, Jasmine, Priscilla and Elena.