Yvonne Jackson
TYLER — A celebration of life service has been planned for Mrs. Yvonne “Pat” Christopher Jackson on Saturday, July 10, 2021, 11:00 AM at New Hope Baptist Church (Bullard) with Bro. Darryl Bowdre officiating and Bro. Michael Christopher eulogist. Interment will be held in New Hope Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Yvonne Christopher was born June 5, 1952, in Bullard, Texas. Yvonne was the second oldest of 7 born to Andrew D Christopher, Sr. and Cora Faye Bowie Christopher. Her father, Andrew Christopher preceded her in death.
Yvonne accepted Christ at an early age, she was a lifelong member of New Hope Baptist Church.
Yvonne was a 1970 graduate of Whitehouse High School. She also attended Tyler Junior College.
Married since 1972, Yvonne and Gary Jackson were blessed with 4 children, Jacqueline, Andrea, Keshea, and Garrick.
Yvonne began her working career at Southwestern Bell and then Safeway Grocery. She completed her career after 20 years of service with the Smith County Veterans Service Office.
Yvonne dedicated her life to helping others. In addition to volunteering in the community and with her church, she always had an open door to anyone in need.
Yvonne quietly and peacefully transitioned from this life to Eternal Rest on July 5, 2021.
Left to cherish her precious memories includes her husband, Gary Jackson; daughters: Jacqueline Gross, Andrea Williams (Herbert), son, Garrick Jackson and stepdaughter: Keshea Britton. Nine grandchildren Siblings: Charles Christopher, Karen Lawson (Billy), Andrew Christopher (Karen), Michael Christopher (Kim) and Curtis Christopher (Renee) and Calvin Christopher (Lorraine). A host of nieces, nephews and special children.
Public viewing on Friday, 1:00-8:00 PM. Family hour 6:00-7:00 pm. Mask required.
