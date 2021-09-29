Yvonne Claybourn Henderson
MINEOLA, TX — Yvonne Claybourn Henderson, of Mineola, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 in Tyler at the age of 86.
Yvonne was born in Mineola, TX to Seawell and Thelma Hardy Claybourn on April 19, 1935. She was raised in Mineola and graduated from Mineola High School in 1953. On July 22, 1955 she married the love of her life, Johnie C. “Dan” Henderson. In 1961 Dan and Yvonne purchased a cold storage locker facility and opened Mineola Packing Company in 1962. She worked alongside her husband for nearly 40 years before retiring in 1999. She was also the Vice President of First National Bank in Mineola.
Yvonne was a Christian woman and a member of First Baptist Church of Mineola. She enjoyed traveling, pound cake, old movies, and Coke in a glass bottle. She loved her cows and loved to give her grandkids a hard time.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Seawell and Thelma Claybourn; husband, Dan Henderson in 2012; daughter, Pam Wilks in 2016; and daughter, Susie Lee in 2017.
Left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Jacob Lee, Joshua Lee, Jennifer Lee, and Jackie Rodieck and husband Jonathan; one great grandson, Riggin Rodieck; sister, Mary Roberts of Garland; and many extended family members and friends.
Graveside service for Mrs. Henderson is scheduled for 2:00 PM Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Mineola with Brother Fred Morrow officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Wednesday evening at Lowe-Gardner Funerals & Cremations.
Serving as pallbearers are Jacob Lee, Joshua Lee, Bill Self, Christopher Osburn, Juan Silva, and Chay Oliver.
Honorary pallbearers are Windell Whitus, Charles Clower, Jesse Phillips, and Jim Lee.