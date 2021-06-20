Yvonne Bickley
FLINT — A Celebration of Life for Ester Yvonne Bickley of Flint, TX will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 2:00 PM at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Roy Thoene officiating.
Yvonne passed away June 17th, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. She was born December 9th, 1949, in Tyler, Texas at Coats Brown Clinic and Hospital to W.P. and Lena Bell Bickley.
Yvonne was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church Gresham. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years and was also involved in numerous activities at the church.
She was a graduate of Robert E Lee in 1969. Yvonne had a love for animals including caring for the stray animals. Yvonne worked for GE and several nursing homes in her early years. She went to work for Tyler Pipe in 1975 retiring from Tyler Pipe in March 2018 after 43 years of employment.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, W.P. and Lena Bell Murphy Bickley; her sister, Bobbie Jean Bickley Fears; and two nephews, Matt Bickley and John Dwayne Fears. She is survived by her loving family, Jack Bickley (Judy); Ronnie Bickley (Pat) all of Flint, Texas. She is also survived by nieces, Karla Fears Hill, Michelle Fears Pepper, Leigh Ann “Booper” Bickley Yates, Kim Fears Vogt; nephews, Danny Fears, Willie Fears, Mark Bickley and Tim Fears; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Tim Fears, Willie Fears, Bren Pepper, Mark Bickley, Brew Yates, P.A. Yates and Tyler Fears. Honorary Pallbearer is Danny Fears.
Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, in Tyler, Texas with service to follow. Burial will follow at Flint Cemetery.
The family would like to Thank Dr. Robert Droder of Hope Cancer Center along with his staff who provided such excellent and kind care during the last three years. We would also like to thank all the Doctors, nurses and entire staff from Hospice of East Texas for their compassionate and devoted care in her last days.
If desired, Memorials maybe be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, Texas 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.com).