Wylene Mae (Cole) Hoffman
FORMERLY OF TYLER — Wylene Mae (Cole) Hoffman, formerly of Tyler, age 99.9, joined her parents, Fred L. Cole and Della Catherine Cole, her siblings, and husband, Colonel Edgar Franklin Hoffman, in death on March 5, 2021.
She and Frank had one daughter, Janice Lee Donan (Thomas) of Bardstown, Kentucky and one son, Timothy Franklin Hoffman (Lori) of Austin, Texas. She loved being a grandmother to Julie Black (Paul) of Lebanon, Ohio and Lisa Whitney (Todd) of Louisville, Kentucky. She was especially proud of her great-grandson, Cole Whitney.
Wylene was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). She and Frank enjoyed working together on faith and civic activities wherever they lived. Her life was filled with love, and she had a wonderful smile for friends and strangers alike. She loved her family, who will miss her laughter and joy. A funeral service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
Her family would like to thank Hospice of Nelson County, Kentucky. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to your local Hospice.
