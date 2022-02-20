Winnon Earl “W.E.” Sword
TYLER — A memorial service celebrating the life of Winnon Earl Sword will be held at First Christian Church, Wednesday, February 23, at 11am with Reverend Chris Pulliam officiating.
A private interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery prior to the service under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Winnon Earl Sword, beloved dad, grand-dad, great-grand-dad, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 18, 2022. He was born November 23, 1929, in Tyler, Texas to Earl Bell Sword and Katie Bee Langston Sword.
He was married for 63 years to his high school sweetheart, Beverly Marie Bowler. They loved and supported each other throughout all those years---raising 4 children, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; and developing many business ventures.
W.E., as he was known, was a respected and admired businessman and entrepreneur who was always willing to give advice and assistance to those in need of his expertise. In his early years, he worked at a newspaper in Gladewater, as a bookkeeper in Colorado Springs, and then moved to Houston to work for Peden Iron and Steel Company. He continued working for them as a salesman after moving back to Tyler in 1957. Then in 1964 started W.E. Sword Company, his own architectural hardware business. Later he added rental properties, carwashes and real estate ventures to his business resume. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, raised master mason of Tyler Masonic Lodge #1233 7-29-58 and a Shriner of Sharon Temple.
W.E. was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverly Bowler Sword; parents Earl B. and Katie B. Sword; brother Troyce B. Sword & sister-in-law, Kathryn Dewberry Sword; sister, Lois Sword Ellis & brother-in-law Les Ellis.
He is survived by his son Stephen Sword & wife Cheryl of Flint; son Michael Sword & wife Debra of Tyler; daughter Jacquelyn Sword of Allen; and daughter Sherri Edwards and husband Tracy of Tyler; grandchildren: Shannon Denson and husband Cory of Flint; Audra Gillespie and husband Charlie of San Diego, California; Ryan Sword and wife Jordan of Tyler, Aaron Sword & wife Nicole of Tyler; Eli and Katie Edwards of Tyler; and great-grandchildren: Connor and Pierce Denson, Paisley and Easton Gillespie, Levi and Jack Sword and Avery Sword. He was also loved by his extended family, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
W.E. was a strong-willed but kindhearted and generous man of few words. Everyone knew that he was a man of his word.
‘The righteous man walks in his integrity; His children who come after him will be blessed’ Proverbs 20:7.
He truly blessed his family with unconditional love and by living an honorable and respectable Christian life. W.E. left behind a lasting legacy of a family who loved, admired and respected their beloved patriarch of the Sword Clan. He was known for his sense of humor & sharp wit which stayed with him until the very end...joking with nurses & caregivers. The twinkle in his eye and his endearing smile will be remembered and truly missed.
Praise be to God for the Gift of Winnon’s Life.
Honorary pallbearers are: Ryan Sword, Aaron Sword, Eli Edwards, Connor Denson, Pierce Denson, Larry Ellis, Jordan Ellis, George Deffenbaugh and Noah Collins.
A special thank you to his caregivers, Diann, Cassandra, Kisha, Maxine and Jean for their compassion & attentiveness to W.E. & the Family. We also give our heartfelt thanks to Garden Estates and Hospice of East Texas.
Visitation will be at Stewart Family Funeral Home from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, February 22nd.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org) or Texas Scottish Rite Hospital For Children, 2222Welborn St., Dallas, TX 75219 (https://scottishriteforchildren.org).