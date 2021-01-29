Winnie Browning
Winnie Browning
TYLER — Graveside service for Mrs. Winnie Browning, 86 of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Noon in Bethlehem Cemetery in Flint with Pastor E.R. Murrell, II serving as eulogist. The service is under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. FACE MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCE REQUIRED. Mrs. Browning was born on August 7, l934 and transitioned on January 17, 2021. Public viewing will be 2-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.

Recommended For You


Tags