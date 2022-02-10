Wilma H. Smith
TYLER — A Funeral Mass for Mrs. Wilma H. Smith is scheduled for Friday, February 11, 2022 at St. Land Temple Society Family Chapel located in Tyler, Texas, 927 South Turner Ave., Where she served as Corporate Secretary, earning a Doctorate of Ministry, and Historian for 25 years, with Dr. Bobby Land Jr. officiating. Mrs. Smith died February 2, 2022. She was born August 18, 1946 to Elmina Hampton Franklin and Travis Waters. She was a 1964 graduate of Emmett Scott High School, and attended Texas College from 1964 to 1966, Tyler, Texas. She attended Tyler Junior College earning a Certificate of Phlebotomy in 1989. Final arrangements entrusted to John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Family Eucharistic Mass at 12 Noon Friday, followed by public viewing, 2-6 P.M. at St. Land Family Chapel. Graveside rites will be conducted at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 12 Noon. Retired Priest, Archbishop Bobby Land officiating.