Willie Ray Marler
TYLER — Willie Ray Marler Jr., 63, of Tyler, TX, passed away on January 30, 2023 after an extended battle with COPD. He was born on August 7, 1959 in Tyler, TX. In 1984, he met Laveta, his loving wife of 30 years. They went on to have twins. Willie was employed by Hollytree Country Club as a groundskeeper for nearly 30 years. He enjoyed working outdoors, reading and working on cars. He is survived by his children, Mary and Willie, as well as numerous other family members. He will be greatly missed by his friends, family, children and dogs. Willie will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife at Providence Cemetery in Jacksonville, TX. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial serviceto celebrate his life on February 18, 2023at 1 p.m. at the First Assembly of God Church in Whitehouse, TX.