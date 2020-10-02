WILLIE OWENS
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Willie Owens are scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2020 11:00 am Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Supt. H. P Jordan eulogist. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Mr. Willie Owens was born March 16, 1935 in Bullard, Texas to Osie Owens and Mary Jordan Owens in Bullard, Texas. He joined Mt. Nevelton C.M.E. Church at a young age.
He graduated from Stanton High School. He served in the United States Army and was honorable discharged.
He attended Tyler Jr. College. He worked and retired from La Gloria Oil & Gas after thirty plus years.
Willie departed this life on September 25, 2020.
Willie united in holy matrimony to Peggy Gray Owens on December 24, 1960 and this union three sons were born.
Willie & Peggie were married fifty nine years.
He is preceded in death by his parents Osie & Mary Jordan Owens; three brothers Frank, Freddie and O.C. Owens; two sisters Ollie Jackson & Opal Williams; son Dennis Owens, Sr.
He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Peggie Owens; two sons Carl Owens and Randy Owens. Three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. Many other relatives and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 1:00-8:00 PM.

