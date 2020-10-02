WILLIE OWENS
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Willie Owens are scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2020 11:00 am Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Supt. H. P Jordan eulogist. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Mr. Willie Owens was born March 16, 1935 in Bullard, Texas to Osie Owens and Mary Jordan Owens in Bullard, Texas. He joined Mt. Nevelton C.M.E. Church at a young age.
He graduated from Stanton High School. He served in the United States Army and was honorable discharged.
He attended Tyler Jr. College. He worked and retired from La Gloria Oil & Gas after thirty plus years.
Willie departed this life on September 25, 2020.
Willie united in holy matrimony to Peggy Gray Owens on December 24, 1960 and this union three sons were born.
Willie & Peggie were married fifty nine years.
He is preceded in death by his parents Osie & Mary Jordan Owens; three brothers Frank, Freddie and O.C. Owens; two sisters Ollie Jackson & Opal Williams; son Dennis Owens, Sr.
He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Peggie Owens; two sons Carl Owens and Randy Owens. Three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. Many other relatives and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 1:00-8:00 PM.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
New Mahomes family expecting a child
-
President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19
-
Smith County schools see increase in COVID-19, most among staff, students in grades 7-12
-
Local family donates milestone $2.2 million to Breckenridge Village in honor of late son
-
Louie Gohmert donates blood plasma after recovering from COVID-19